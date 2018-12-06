The VOID Unveils First Location-based Hyper-reality Experience Center in Asia with Resorts World Genting Malaysia

Guests from across the region visiting the iconic resort, sitting high in the jungle, 6,000 feet above sea level, will be able to enjoy The VOID's ground-breaking entertainment for the first time in Asia. The center was unveiled during a grand ceremony hosted by Craig Watson, The VOID Chairman & CEO, John D. Watkins, Jr., CEO for Asia of The VOID, and Dato Edward Holloway, Executive Vice President of Leisure & Hospitality of Resorts World Genting.

The VOID hyper-reality experience center, jointly launched with Resorts World Genting inside the resort's indoor entertainment park Skytropolis Funland, brings two of The VOID's most iconic experiences to guests:

Star Wars (TM) : Secrets of the Empire will take guests through a breath-taking journey to the planet Mustafar, allowing them to walk freely and untethered on an interactive stage in teams of four. Guests will feel the impact of blaster bolts, smell smoke from the surrounding environment, solve an interactive puzzle to escape enemies, all while coordinating directly with their team in real time through the blended virtual and physical world.

Ralph Breaks VR is an original hyper-reality experience created by ILMxLAB and The VOID in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, based on their latest hit film Ralph Breaks the Internet. In Ralph Breaks VR, guests will sneak onto the internet disguised as netizens to play the newest, coolest video game ever. Guests will shoot retro alien spaceships, squash pixel bugs, and fend off hordes of bunnies and kitties in the Pancake Milkshake Diner while they team up with Ralph and Vanellope in a race against time to see who can rack up the highest score. It's all fun and games until an evil security system shows up and threatens to take everyone offline...permanently.

Compared with traditional location-based VR, The VOID hyper-reality experience brings a completely new immersive experience. With unique creative technology and wearable products, it creates exciting and alternate realities for customers. In this new world, players can see, hear, touch, even smell their surroundings, and interact with characters and places. The VOID uses custom VR technology along with physical stages to create immersive experiences that inspire exploration and engagement. And its proprietary designed equipment melds the physical and digital worlds through head-mounted displays (HMDs), backtop(TM) computers and haptic vests, allowing sensory effects to be felt from multiple points using haptic feedback, that place visitors inside impossible worlds.

Craig Watson, Chairman and CEO of The VOID said: "Our partnership with Resorts World Genting is a proud moment for the team at The VOID. We strive to bring The VOID's acclaimed immersive hyper-reality experiences to fans around the world. Opening our very first center in Asia in such an iconic location in Malaysia is a great start to our journey in the region."

Dato Edward Holloway, Executive Vice President of Leisure & Hospitality of Resorts World Genting, said: "Genting strives to partner with global leaders in their fields and when it comes to virtual reality, The VOID represents the success of technology in extending the frontiers of hyper reality. We are indeed honored to be The VOID's first location in their expansion plan in Asia.

As for Resorts World Genting, this is a great leap forward in entertainment for us and we have invested an initial RM10 million to present this unparalleled level of immersion and interactivity to our visitors in Asia. Bringing The VOID's experience to our guests and visitors fits perfectly with our mission to offer world-class unforgettable experiences at Resort World Genting."

About The VOID

The critically acclaimed global leader in immersive virtual experiences, The VOID experience centers have marked a new frontier in interactive entertainment. Combining state-of-the art VR technology, physical stages and multi-sensory effects, including touch and smell, with Hollywood characters and storylines, The VOID lets participants experience fully-immersive worlds that, until now, have only lived in the imagination. The VOID has nine experience centers globally, including five locations in the United States, two locations in Canada, one location in Dubai, U.A.E and one new location in Malaysia. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thevoid.com and follow @voidvr on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About ILMxLAB

"Step Inside Our Stories"

ILMxLAB was launched by Lucasfilm in 2015 to embrace the next truly transformative opportunity in entertainment: immersive storytelling powered by real-time computer graphics. The award-winning team strives to transition from storytelling to storyliving by using VR, AR and other emerging technologies to bring worlds to life and establish deep and intimate connections to characters. ILMxLAB develops and publishes premium, story-based immersive entertainment experiences for the home, theatre and public venues. Based in San Francisco, ILMxLAB is known for CARNE y ARENA, the Oscar-winning VR installation directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and the critically-acclaimed hyper reality experience Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire. For more information, visit ILMxLAB.com and follow ILMxLAB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Lucasfilm Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. ILMxLAB, the ILMxLAB logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks in the United States and/or in other countries of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

© Disney

About Resorts World Genting

Resorts World Genting ("RWG") is a premier leisure and entertainment resort in Malaysia located 58 minutes from Kuala Lumpur. The resort stands majestically at 6,000 feet above sea level, on a tropical jungle that is 130 million years old. Throughout the year, the resort enjoys cool weather between 16 and 24 degrees, making it one of Malaysia's most popular tourists' destinations with nearly 25 million visitors in 2017.

The resort boasts of over 10,000 rooms spread across 7 hotels with one, the world's biggest hotel with 7,351 rooms and another hotel with an 18 holes golf course. Its shopping mall, SkyAvenue is 600,000 sq ft with 168 tenants that includes entertainment attractions, cinemas, dining and retail outlets. The First World Plaza which is adjacent to SkyAvenue offers business convention facilities, ballrooms and shopping malls. The Resort also hosts top performers and artistes at the 5,200 seater Arena of Stars and the 1,200 seater Genting International Showroom.

The Group has embarked on a 10-year master plan to reinvigorate and transform Resorts World Genting under the Genting Integrated Tourism Plan ("GITP") in 2013. Today, Resorts World Genting has introduced various new facilities and attractions under the GITP, which includes the newly refurbished Theme Park Hotel, additional tower at the First World Hotel and built the new Awana SkyWay cable car system.

The recent opening of the Genting Highlands Premium Outlet (a property of Genting Simon Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between Genting Plantations Berhad and Simon Property Group) also complements the new and existing offerings at RWG.

Meanwhile, the indoor amusement park, Skytropolis is currently closed for a complete makeover and is scheduled to reopen fourth quarter of 2018. Other attractions and facilities under the GITP, which includes an outdoor theme park.

