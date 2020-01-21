The VoIP.com Domain Name Is For Sale

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a market leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, is marketing for sale the VoIP.com premium domain name.

VoIP.com, first registered in 1997, has historically been used to advertise and sell the use of Voice over Internet Protocol services, labeling it as the "Future of Telephony." As technology innovated throughout the last decade, the VoIP industry has become a $20 billion market and is projected to be a $55 billion market by 2025, according to Global Market Insights.

Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit remarked, "The VoIP.com domain name presents a rare opportunity to own a highly recognizable and category defining domain."

Parties interested in the domain name or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Ben Kaplan Associate bkaplan@hilcoglobal.com 646.651.1978 Joseph Habert Associate jhabert@hilcoglobal.com 917.553.9975

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

For media and Press:

Gary C. Epstein

EVP Chief Marketing Officer

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847-418-2712

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

Related Links

https://www.hilcostreambank.com

