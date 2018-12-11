LONDON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The increasing awareness about VWD is likely to boost growth in the market. VWD will be present in the affected individual since the time of birth; however, the symptoms do not appear from childhood. Patients' perceptions of symptoms such as frequent nosebleeds, staining and extreme bleeding during and after invasive events such as dental extractions and surgical procedures are general changing gradually. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the von Willebrand disease treatment market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.







Market Overview

Rising number of assistance programs for patients

The rising number of assistance programs for patients who need treatment of von Willebrand disease is pushing growth in the von Willebrand disease treatment market.

Cost intensive treatment

High cost of treatment is one of the major challenges for patients with VWD. As VWD is one of the very rare blood diseases, the patient pool available for carrying out clinical trials is negligible, which increases the research cost.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Baxter and CSL the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing awareness about VWD and the rising number of assistance programs for patients, will provide considerable growth opportunities to von Willebrand disease treatment manufactures. Baxter, CSL, Octapharma, Shire, and Grifols are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.'



