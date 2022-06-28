The VOOPOO van is back on the move

The Argus Pod is a simple-to-use premium device that utilises the ITO coil technology to deliver mouth watering flavours over a very long coil life, it is a stylish accompaniment to any outfit and with its slim profile it will fit comfortably in the pocket or bag without sacrificing on battery life. Its child lock feature also means that users can rest assured that small children will not be able to accidentally use the device.

VOOPOO also stands committed to helping every smoker in the UK find a comfortable and easy way to say goodbye to cigarettes for good. At the time of writing an estimated 7 million people in the UK are still smoking with an estimated 3.3 million people choosing the healthier alternative of vaping, VOOPOO aims to help as many of those 7 million as possible make the switch and change to a healthier lifestyle.

VOOPOO has run many campaigns aimed at helping smoking cessation, and its overarching motto being Stop Smoking, Choose VOOPOO. Their aim is to provide stylish, simple-to-use devices to suit everyone and the Argus pod is the latest example of this.

Last month, VOOPOO also saw the launch of its next generation of large durable vape mods, the Argus GT2. This device was truly a ground breaking feat of engineering and style, with its IP68 rating it is perfect for those who lead an active lifestyle or work outdoors. This device can withstand impact, dust and is even waterproof so no matter what the users throw at the device it will not let you down.

The new MAAT tank it sports is also something worth writing home about sporting a new mesh/net TPP coil for enhanced flavours and volcano base for leak resistance, this tank delivers reliability and mouth watering flavours time after time.

Zovoo powered by VOOPOO is now in Bestway

Yes you read that right, VooPoo the UK's favourite vape brand is now stocking in the UK's largest wholesaler Bestway, as part of its commitment to delivering the best devices to as many people as possible. VooPoo has now partnered with Bestway ensuring that as many people as possible will be able to buy VooPoo devices, with its reach of 70,000 independent retailers that it stocks this will ensure VooPoo devices will be available to even more people moving forward!

