The increased focus on accuracy and reliability in flow measurement process will foster the vortex flowmeter market growth during the forecast period. Vortex flowmeters have low maintenance and are also proven to be economical when compared to other flow measuring devices. In addition, their high accuracy in measuring the flow rate of medium property and low calibration requirement makes these flowmeters a viable choice for flow measurement in various end-user industries. As a result, the growing focus on reliability in flow measurement process will eventually drive the vortex flowmeter market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the vortex flowmeter market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



Market Overview



Expansion of air terminals



One of the growth drivers of the global vortex flowmeter market is the expansion of air terminals. The increasing expansion of air terminals around the globe has increased the need for vortex flowmeters and fluid handling systems across mid-stream and downstream activities in the oil and gas industry.



Availability of alternate flowmeters



One of the challenges in the growth of the global vortex flowmeter market is the availability of alternate flowmeters. The availability of alternatives such as ultrasonic and electromagnetic flowmeters has directly impacted the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. The growing demand for smart vortex flowmeter has encouraged vendors to develop smart vortex flowmeters, which can cater to high flow rates applications with accurate flow rate data and minimize downtime in end-user industries. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



