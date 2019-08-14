The wait is over. Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at 7-Eleven® stores

Since Pumpkin Spice is the convenience retail leader's most successful limited-time offering in the hot beverage category, 7-Eleven released the flavored drinks yesterday, more than a month before its "officially" fall.

Know what's even better than an early jump on Pumpkin Spice season? Any size Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Coffee are just $1 a cup. For a limited time, participating 7-Eleven stores are offering any size cup of their world-famous fresh-brewed coffee and other hot beverages for a dollar, combined with convenience retailer's popular 7Rewards® "buy six cups, get the seventh free" loyalty offer in the 7-Eleven mobile app.

"Pumpkin spice is our coffee customers' favorite flavored drink, and we didn't want to make them wait any longer," said Michelle Cram, 7-Eleven senior category manager for hot beverages. "With 7-Eleven's special dollar pricing, pumpkin spice-lovers can drink three – at morning, noon and night – for the same price they'd pay for just one latte at a coffeehouse or restaurant. And, after only six beverage purchases scanned on the 7-Eleven app, you can get a free one. That's a big bang for your beverage buck."

The 7-Eleven pumpkin spice latte blends warm, autumn spices including cinnamon, ginger, anise and clove with creamy pumpkin. To make the seasonal launch even more of a celebration, coffee customers can create a pumpkin spice mocha by adding a pump or two of the retailer's new chocolate sauce to their latte and topping with festive, fall-colored leaf-shaped sprinkles. International Delight pumpkin spice creamer is also available to make any hot beverage more pumpkin-y and spicy. All creamers, sweeteners, flavored syrups and toppings are available on the 7-Eleven hot beverage bar at no extra charge.

The reappearance of hot pumpkin spice beverages each year – and just as suddenly, its disappearance after the holidays, is such a phenomenon that online support groups have popped up to help fans cope with the loss of their favorite drink.

7-Eleven customers can sign up for the 7Rewards loyalty program by (1) downloading the 7‑Eleven mobile app, (2) using the 7Rewards website, (3) messaging the 7‑Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger or (4) securing a physical 7Rewards loyalty card at a store. Members earn points on most purchases and bonus points on select products, multi-packs and promotional offers.

The 7-Eleven hot beverage bars in select stores offer lots of choices – flavored and exotic coffees, hot tea, cappuccino, lattes and hot chocolate. For no extra charge, customers can conveniently create their perfect cup with sweeteners, plain and flavored creamers, flavored syrups and toppings to suit their tastes.

