The Waldorf® School Million-Fold Global Postcard Exchange - a Worldwide Collaboration

LONGMONT, Colo., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldorf schools around the world are participating in a global postcard exchange initiative to both broaden their perspective on diverse cultures and celebrate the 100th anniversary of Waldorf® education.

Students in schools across the globe have created and sent a postcard to every other Waldorf school. Each postcard was individually and artistically designed by a young person, telling or showing something of his or her country, school or self.

Association of Waldorf Schools of North America

This global project has connected students from 1,100 schools in 80 countries, spanning from the United States, China, India, Israel and more. The postcards have been arranged by each school into a Global Map for public display.

Learn more at www.Waldorf Education.org/waldorf100.

Or contact Beverly Amico at bamico@awsna.org.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Association of Waldorf Schools of North America

Related Links

https://www.waldorfeducation.org

