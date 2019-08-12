THE WALL Fitness Donates New Members' First Month Dues to The TREVOR PROJECT
THE WALL donates member dues through the end of the month
Aug 12, 2019, 01:15 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THE WALL Fitness, the world's first studio to combine bootcamp and indoor cycling into one complete, full-body workout, has pledged to donate the first month dues of all its new members to THE TREVOR PROJECT -- an American non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth.
"We strive to maintain and foster all-embracing spaces of acceptance. We want everyone to feel comfortable the second they walk through our doors," replied Lacey Stone, Revenge Body Trainer and Master Instructor at THE WALL. "We also want to show our commitment to health by standing up for the physical and mental welfare of our community. For those who would like to purchase a membership, we'll waive all initiation fees and donate the first month due to The Trevor Project, a non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention."
THE WALL has already donated and will continue for all clients who sign up before the end of the month. For those who have never taken a class, it is also offering an introductory special of three classes for the price of one, available on its website.
"We hope to make a change not only in the lives of our clients but also improve the lives of young members of the LGBTQIA community," she said.
For more information or instructions on how to contribute, contact Benjamin Friend, manager at THE WALL at 323-847-5044 or info@thewallfitness.com.
Related Images
image1.jpg
image2.jpg
image3.jpg
image4.jpg
Related Links
SOURCE THE WALL
Share this article