The Walsh Group adds executive leadership to Transportation and Water Regions

Anthony Del Vescovo, Vice President of National Tunnel Operations

Del Vescovo will provide oversight and leadership for all of The Walsh Group's tunnel and underground construction projects across the United States. Del Vescovo has more than 34 years of experience, previously serving as a Program Manager located in the company's Little Falls, NJ office, responsible for northeast tunnel projects, including the Shafts 17B-1 and 18-B1 project in New York City.

Matt Persing, Vice President of Florida Transportation

The Walsh Group welcomes Matt Persing as the company's new leader over its Florida Transportation operations. Persing is an accomplished leader, with a nearly 30-year track record of working in high-growth construction companies, including multiple years at the Vice President and Regional Manager level. As Vice President, Persing will be located in Tampa and lead the firm's multi-billion-dollar portfolio of work across Florida, stretching from Jacksonville to Tampa to Miami.

About The Walsh Group

The Walsh Group is a 122-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services throughout the building, transportation and water markets. The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western and Walsh Canada across 20 regional offices and is consistently listed among the top U.S. contractors per Engineering News-Record. Connect with The Walsh Group at www.walshgroup.com; LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; and Instagram.

