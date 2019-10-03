The Walsh Group prepares to celebrate Quality Week across all jobsites November 4-8

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walsh Group, one of the largest contractors in North America, will hold its second annual Quality Week during November 4-8. Quality Week is a celebration of the company's professional and craft workforce, while promoting accountability and recognizing work performed accurately and safely.

Quality Week commemorates The Walsh Group's legacy of holding their building, transportation and water projects to the highest standards of excellence. The weeklong event brings management, craft workers, owners, architects and engineers together to raise quality awareness, showcase the care and pride that teams are taking in their work, and highlight the strong synergy between safety and quality.

"Quality is a core value at The Walsh Group," said Joe Quattrochi, director of quality for the company's heavy civil division. "Celebrating its importance and the pride our people take in their work is essential to our vision to be the most valued construction services provider in North America."

Quality Week is centered around a collective message to "Own Your Work." The theme represents the quest to be pro-active and accountable for every detail on every project. It is the responsibility of all employees and team members to empower one another so that all embrace the principals of quality.

"Quality Week is a time for us to take pride in our work," said Angelo Trapani, director of quality for The Walsh Group's building division. "Our employees, along with our trade and design partners, enhance communities with great buildings that leave a lasting legacy."

Quality Week serves as an additional platform to provide training and continued education for employees across all projects and offices. Throughout the week, The Walsh Group's project teams and regional offices will hold Quality Week events to showcase their passion and the services they're providing to customers.

About The Walsh Group

The Walsh Group is a 121-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services throughout the building, transportation and water markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Ill., The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western and Walsh Canada across 20 regional offices and is consistently listed among the top U.S. contractors per Engineering News-Record. Connect with The Walsh Group at www.walshgroup.com; LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; and Instagram.

Contact:

The Walsh Group

Pete Doherty

312.492.1533

pdoherty@walshgroup.com

SOURCE The Walsh Group

Related Links

http://www.walshgroup.com

