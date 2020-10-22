The Walsh Group prepares to celebrate Quality Week, November 2-6

The Walsh Group's Quality Week (November 2-6) is centered around a collective message to "Build Your Legacy." Tweet this

"Quality is a core value at The Walsh Group," said Joe Quattrochi, director of quality for the company's heavy civil division. "Especially during these times, celebrating the pride our people take in their work is essential to be the Employer of Choice for our People and the Builder of Choice for our customers."

Quality Week is centered around a collective message to "Build Your Legacy." The theme represents the quest to be pro-active and accountable for every detail on every project. It is the responsibility of all employees and team members to empower one another so that all embrace the principals of quality.

"Quality Week is a time for our employees and subcontractors to take time to be proud of our legacy of quality and our work together," said Angelo Trapani, director of quality for The Walsh Group's building division.

Quality Week serves as an additional platform to provide training and continued education for employees across all projects and offices. Throughout the week, project teams and regional offices will hold virtual events to showcase their passion and the services they're providing to customers. This year, a series of presentations called Jobsite Stories, are being broadcasted across the company to share project teams' success stories.

About The Walsh Group

Founded in 1898, The Walsh Group is a family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services throughout the building, transportation and water markets. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western Construction and Walsh Canada across 20 regional offices and is consistently listed among the top U.S. contractors per Engineering News-Record. Connect with The Walsh Group at www.walshgroup.com; LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; and Instagram.

Contact:

The Walsh Group

Pete Doherty

312.492.1533

[email protected]

SOURCE The Walsh Group

Related Links

http://www.walshgroup.com

