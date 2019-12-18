The Walsh Group promotes Roy Epps to President of its Water Division

"Roy's leadership and the success of our water group go hand-in-hand," said Dan Walsh Jr., president of The Walsh Group. "He has built a strong culture that values and motivates employees to deliver excellent results. Roy has proven himself to be an inspiring leader for our people and a trusted advisor for our customers, and we look forward to continued achievements under his leadership."

With more than 37 years of experience in water systems and infrastructure construction, Epps has a wide range of experience, and he is especially skilled at collaborative project delivery, having completed $3 billion worth of work in construction manager at risk, design-build, and progressive design-build approaches. Just a few of the notable project successes under his leadership include the Terminal Island Water Reclamation Plant ultimate expansion in Los Angeles, Calif., Scottsdale CAP Water Treatment Plant expansion in Scottsdale, Ariz., Bois d'Arc Lake and Reservoir Intake in Fannin County, Tex. and the Miller Pumping Station in Naples, Fla.

In addition to his promotion to president, Epps has been selected to join the Walsh Group Executive Committee and will be responsible for working closely with other senior executives and the Walsh family to drive strategy, monitor performance and set policy across the entire company.

Epps holds a bachelor of science degree in construction science from Kansas State University, and he serves on the board of directors of the Water Design Build Council.

The Walsh Group is ranked as the largest builder of water treatment and desalination plants, the second largest builder of wastewater treatment plants, the fourth largest sewerage and solid waste systems builder, and the seventh largest water supply constructor in the United States, according to Engineering News-Record.

The Walsh Group is a 121-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services throughout the building, transportation and water markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Ill., The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western and Walsh Canada across 20 regional offices and is consistently listed among the top U.S. contractors per Engineering News-Record. Connect with The Walsh Group at www.walshgroup.com; LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; and Instagram.

