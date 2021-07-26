The Walt Disney Company Announces Participating Companies for 2021 Disney Accelerator Program

BURBANK, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walt Disney Company today announced the companies that will participate in the 2021 Disney Accelerator, a program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world. Eight companies have been chosen for the three-month mentorship program that will connect them with the creativity, imagination and expertise of Disney, including by providing unique access to Disney's leadership team.

"Since 2014, the Disney Accelerator has helped foster innovation within The Walt Disney Company and has made a significant impact on the future of technology and entertainment," said David Min, Vice President, Corporate Innovation, The Walt Disney Company. "The eight companies that we have chosen for this year's program are all incredible leaders in their respective industry verticals, and we look forward to working closely with them over the coming months."

The companies selected for the 2021 Disney Accelerator program are:

Attentive: Attentive is a comprehensive mobile messaging platform that allows retail and e-commerce brands to connect directly with consumers through personalized communication experiences.

Bambuser: Bambuser is innovating retail and social media with live streamed shopping.

Camp: Camp creates experiential retail stores and online media destinations for the whole family.

Holler: Holler uses artificial intelligence to deliver content that helps peer-to-peer messages be more engaging and effective.

Illumix: Illumix is an augmented reality company that allows brands to create immersive experiences across entertainment and e-commerce.

Miko: Miko creates adorable robots that are playful learning companions for children across 140+ countries and utilized by parents, educators and technologists.

Mojo Vision: Mojo Vision is developing Mojo Lens, the world's first augmented reality smart contact lens with a built-in display that delivers "Invisible Computing."

Play On! Sports: Play On! Sports is the destination for fans across the country to watch live and on-demand high school sports and activities, streaming over 320,000 live events last year.

Additionally, the Disney Accelerator has named Bonnie Rosen as the new General Manager for the program. Rosen, an entrepreneur herself, participated in the 2015 Disney Accelerator as part of FEM, Inc., a personalized video engagement platform, which was ultimately acquired by Nielsen Gracenote.

The Disney Accelerator provides participating companies with mentorship and support from top Disney executives and access to co-working space at Disney, among other benefits. Many companies that have been part of the Disney Accelerator since its launch have collaborated with multiple divisions of The Walt Disney Company to bring innovative products and experiences to market.

For more information on the 2021 Disney Accelerator program, visit http://DisneyAccelerator.com.

