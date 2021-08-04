The Washington Football Team Welcomes Fans Back for 2021 Season, Announces Updated Stadium Policies and Protocols

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced today updated stadium policies and protocols for games and events at FedExField for the 2021 season. The team is excited to welcome fans back for the 2021 season, and places the highest priority on the safety of its fans, employees, coaching staff, and players. These policies will help to provide a safe and enjoyable gameday experience, and the best possible fan experience, for all guests at FedExField.

Some of the new policies for this season include:

Recommended Mask Wearing : Face coverings are recommended for FedExField guests who are not vaccinated and optional for guests who are vaccinated. These mask guidelines may be updated consistent with applicable local regulations and/or FedExField policy.

: Face coverings are recommended for FedExField guests who are not vaccinated and optional for guests who are vaccinated. These mask guidelines may be updated consistent with applicable local regulations and/or FedExField policy. FedExField is Now Cashless : Patrons at FedExField will have the chance to enjoy great food and beverage options throughout the stadium with cashless payment. Payment via credit/debit cards with scan/chip and mobile devices will be accepted at all points of sale.

: Patrons at FedExField will have the chance to enjoy great food and beverage options throughout the stadium with cashless payment. Payment via credit/debit cards with scan/chip and mobile devices will be accepted at all points of sale. Tailgating Returns to FedExField: Fans attending events at FedExField will have the opportunity to tailgate around the facility. For specific details, please see the "Tailgating" section in the stadium guide.

Fans attending events at FedExField will have the opportunity to tailgate around the facility. For specific details, please see the "Tailgating" section in the stadium guide. Approved Fan Attire: We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold. However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.

A full list of health and safety policies can be found at www.WashingtonFootball.com/FedExFieldSafe and a full list of stadium protocols can be found at www.WashingtonFootball.com/stadium/stadium-guide.

It is expected that each ticket holder agrees to uphold the Ticket Holder Promise when attending any event at FedExField. Additionally, and as part of the Washington Football Team Fan Code of Conduct, the team asks that all fans help to make every FedExField experience great for every fan. This includes not using foul or offensive language, no fighting or engaging in unruly behavior, not throwing anything inside the stadium, drinking responsibly when drinking, and always following instructions from stadium staff. If a guest sees someone not following health and safety policies or stadium protocols, FedExField support staff can be contacted for assistance by texting "SAFE" to 69050 or calling the gameday hotline at 301-276-6100.

The Washington Football Team will continue to deploy safety and public health measures at FedExField in coordination with local leadership and health officials to ensure the best NFL gameday experience for all FedExField guests. Guests should check www.Washingtonfootball.com/FedExFieldSafe before any visit to the stadium for the latest health and safety protocols.

