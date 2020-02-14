The Washington Justice Partners with PenFed Credit Union for the 2020 Season and to Present its Inaugural Homestand Weekend on February 22-23

This Inaugural Homestand Weekend will be the first opportunity for Washington fans to attend a major, global esports league competition hosted at The Anthem, a venue located in the city's hot new waterfront neighborhood, The Wharf. Over the course of the weekend, the world's best esports players will descend upon DC for three matches each day in a showcase of talent representing teams from London, Paris, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and Houston.

On February 22, 2020 and February 23, 2020, PenFed credit and debit cardholders and PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® applicants will receive a special PenFed VIP experience, including VIP entrance and meet and greet lines, access to the PenFed VIP lounge, special promotional merchandise (while supplies last) and post season player meetups. For VIP experience access, cardholders must present their PenFed credit or debit card or apply for a PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature®. The PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® provides 1.5% cash back on all purchases with up to 2% total cash back with no annual fee or foreign transaction fees.

Matches begin at 3:00 PM each day, with the feature matches scheduled for 7:00 PM when the Justice take the stage against the Paris Eternal on Saturday, February 22 and then the 2018 Overwatch League Champion, London Spitfire, on Sunday, February 23. In addition to the heart-racing action of the Overwatch League esports competition, attendees will be entertained by jaw-dropping aerialists and a marquee post-match performance by famous DC recording star DJ Kool ("Let me clear my throat").

"PenFed is excited to help make The Washington Justice inaugural homestand a landmark event within a city known for its landmarks," said James Schenck, president and CEO of PenFed Credit Union. "The Justice's players and fans aren't afraid to dream big and work hard for what they want and that aligns with PenFed's mission of empowering people to achieve their financial well-being."

The Washington Justice is the exclusive Overwatch League franchise for the entire DMV region and will collaborate with PenFed to host interactive experiences alongside the Overwatch League matches during the Inaugural Homestand Weekend and the four homestand weekends that follow. Fans can engage with brand activations inside and outside the arena, as well as digitally through the event's livestream on YouTube Gaming.

"We are thrilled to partner with PenFed as we finally bring the Justice home to Washington for our first ever home matches at The Anthem on February 22nd and 23rd . We have already built a large, enthusiastic fan base who can't wait to take part in this memorable, historic Inaugural Homestand Weekend where we will begin to establish our Greater Washington region as one of the esports capitals in the world," said Mark Ein, the DC-based investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist, and a majority owner of the Washington Justice. "Having the support of PenFed, a pillar of the DC community and one of the strongest financial institutions in the US, reinforces everything our local team stands for. We can't wait to give DC-area residents the first of many esports experiences they will never forget."

About Washington Justice

Established in 2018, the Washington Justice is one of twenty teams competing in the Overwatch League and participates in the South Atlantic division. Owned by businessman and entrepreneur Mark Ein of Washington Esports Ventures, the organization has deep roots in the Washington, DC community with ownership stakes in a wide range of businesses, leadership in many charitable and civic organizations and ownership of other sports properties including the Citi Open tennis tournament and the Washington Kastles World TeamTennis team. The Washington Justice is the exclusive Overwatch franchise for Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC.

For more information about Washington Justice, visit washington-justice.com or follow the team on Twitter @WashJustice , Instagram @WashJustice or like Washington Justice on Facebook at Facebook.com/WashJustice.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.8 million members worldwide with $25 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

PenFed credit and debit card holders and new PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® card applicants have exclusive access to the PenFed VIP Lounge at the Anthem on February 22, 2020 and February 23, 2020. To access the PenFed VIP Lounge, the PenFed credit or debit card holder must present the agent with the following upon each visit: his or her valid card upon request. Failure to present this documentation may result in access being denied. PenFed card holders or PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature card applicants will not be compensated for changes in locations, rates or policies. Food and beverage as well as promotional giveaways within the VIP lounge will only be offered as supplies last. A PenFed credit or debit card holder, or PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature Card applicant, must be of legal drinking age to enter without a parent or legal guardian. PenFed reserves the right to remove any person from a lounge for inappropriate behavior or failure to adhere to lounge rules, including, but not limited to, conduct that is disruptive, abusive or violent. Access is subject to space availability. PenFed will not be liable for any articles lost or stolen or damages suffered by the purchaser or visitor inside PenFed VIP Lounge. Use of PenFed VIP Lounge is subject to the local rules and conditions set by PenFed and the lounge operator. PenFed and the Lounge operator reserve the right to revise the rules at any time without notice.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.PenFed.org

