The Washington Post Names Dynanet Corporation A 2021 Top Washington-Area Workplace

ELKRIDGE, Md., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet Corporation has been named one of The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.



"Now in its eighth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work."

Dynanet participated in The Post's Top Workplaces survey to assess workplace factors that impact employee engagement and satisfaction. Dynanet's employees willingly go above and beyond in their work, advocate for Dynanet and intend to stay into the future. Dynanet has proven that an engaged workforce is committed to Dynanet's best interest and the best interest of its customers. "This recognition affirms that Dynanet is dedicated to a people-first culture and prioritize it day-in and day-out," said Dynanet's Chief Executive Officer Sean Peay.

Dynanet was established in 1995 to deliver exceptional information technology engineering and management services to state and federal governments. Since then, our workforce has increased with talented staff to meet the varying needs of our government customers and industry partners. We understand there is no one-size-fits-all approach, we ensure that you have contact with our key personnel that provide superior knowledge in their technical approaches and solutions. Dynanet's focus on quality and process improvements is key to our success. Dynanet is one of the very few companies appraised on the new CMMI DEV V2.0 Model, at Maturity Level 5. In fact, Dynanet is only the third organization and first small business to receive a ML5 rating in the U.S. under the V2.0 model. Dynanet's focus on quality is engrained in our service offerings. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

