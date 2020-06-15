The Washington Post Names Eagle Hill Consulting A Top Workplace For Three Consecutive Years

ARLINGTON, Va., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has been named one of The Washington Post's 2020 Top Workplaces in the medium-size company category. This is another consecutive win for Eagle Hill, earning the accolades in 2019, 2018 and 2015. The company also has earned top workplace awards from Washingtonian and The Washington Business Journal.

Conducted in partnership with employee engagement firm Energage, LLC, The Post's survey identified the highest ranked workplaces in the region based solely on employee responses about their own company. More than 3,500 area companies were invited to participate and 406 were surveyed.

"We're proud of this recognition because it is the voice of our employees," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "When I founded the company, I was focused on creating a culture that empowered employees to be creative, energized and happy. It's not only the right thing to do; it's ultimately what drives our client satisfaction and business success."

"As we navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, it has never been more important for businesses to focus on their employees," Jezior added. "The workforce has experienced an unprecedented disruption, workers are worried about their most basic needs, and there will be dramatic changes in the way work happens. That means the bar is even higher for employers as the 'new normal' emerges. Companies must do more than bounce back – they must bounce forward to create an environment where employees feel safe, heard and engaged in workplace decisions," she explained.

"Now in its seventh year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority."

