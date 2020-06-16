The Washington Post Names ID Technologies a 2020 Top Washington Area Workplace

"Now in its seventh year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority."

Chris Oliver, CEO of ID Technologies, stated, "ID Tec continues to build a world class organization that is focused on delivering mission IT solutions to our Public Sector customers. To be recognized in the community we serve, and elected by our employees, speaks volumes to the culture we are collectively constructing together!"

The full list along with additional content will run in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14 and will be available on The Post's site. The Washington Post will also host an awards ceremony in October to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies.

Important Links:

About ID Technologies

ID Technologies is dedicated to developing, delivering and integrating forward-thinking, proprietary, reliable solutions to government customers in the Intelligence, Civilian and Federal markets. Trusted with over 20 Government Contracts and partnering with industry leaders and innovators, ID Technologies pairs market leading technologies and supportive acquisition strategies with agility, expertise and mission-understanding to enable government agencies to achieve mission success. Their primary goal is to ease the customers' experience and minimize time-to-value, recognizing that the customer's job is already tough enough. ID Technologies calls this approach "Accelerating Simplicity" – making it easier for their customers to buy and use IT that is fit-for-purpose, at mission speed. For more information, please visit www.idtec.com .

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

Media Contact: Kelly Harris - Director of Corporate Marketing and Partner Programs (703) 840-6027 [email protected]

SOURCE ID Technologies

Related Links

https://www.idtec.com/

