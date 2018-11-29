NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 106 pages, November 2018



About this market

Since the introduction of P&G tide pods in 2012, the demand for single dose packaging has been increasing globally. The easy to use feature has made single dose packaging an instant hit among consumers. By using water soluble pods packaging, consumers can keep track of the amount of product consumed. Single dose consumer goods packaging is more popular in the developed countries rather than developing countries due to the lifestyle variations of the people. As single dose packaging is convenient for travelling consumers, cosmetic manufacturers are also focusing on the use of single dose packaging for their products. Hence, the growing demand for single dose packaging will fuel the growth of water-soluble pods packaging market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the water-soluble pods packaging market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising demand for organic cosmetics and personal care packaging

The demand for organic cosmetics and personal care products is increasing. Growing awareness about health and environment is one of the major factors fueling the demand. To market their products as all-natural, organic cosmetics manufacturers are demanding for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Cosmetic manufacturers are also partnering with packaging vendors to develop effective packaging solutions for their products. This will result in an increased adoption of water-soluble pod packaging during the forecast period as it is degradable in nature.



Cost-effectiveness of ordinary plastic films over water-soluble films

The manufacturing process of PVA film is very complex which increases its cost. The profitability of the water-soluble pods packaging vendors is affected by the rising price of raw materials such as vinyl acetate monomer. The high material cost of water-soluble pods packaging leads to transfer of cost burden to the packaging end-users. This makes the end-users switch to alternate packaging such as pouch packaging. Ordinary plastic films are also relatively cheaper than PVA films which hurts the growth of the water-soluble pods packaging market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the water-soluble pods packaging market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including AICELLO, and Mitsubishi Chemical the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing demand for organic cosmetics and personal care products, will provide considerable growth opportunities to water soluble pods packaging manufacturers. AICELLO, Mitsubishi Chemical, Mondi, and SEKISUI CHEMICAL are some of the major companies covered in this report.



