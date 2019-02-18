LONDON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Access to fresh water has emerged as one of the most significant challenges in the face of expanding population worldwide. Consequently, the demand for clean water and wastewater treatment options is rapidly increasing around the world. Water-soluble polymers are used in wastewater treatment, sludge treatment and water purification applications. Water-soluble polymers such as polyamines, polyacrylamides, resin amines, flocculants, and others are used as water treatment chemicals in large reservoirs, swimming pools, and tanks. These water-soluble polymers have a large effective pH range and can improve the quality of treated water. Globally, factors such as increasing urbanization, rising population, and economic growth increase the use of water-soluble polymers for water treatment. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the water soluble polymers market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growth in the oil and gas industry

Factors such as the increasing frequency of oil and gas exploration activities in the US, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Norway, and several other countries are expected to drive the demand for water-soluble polymers. The increasing acceptance of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques is expected to drive the demand for water-soluble polymers during the forecast period.

Fluctuating crude oil prices

For end-use industries, the price is one of the keys deciding factors for selecting materials. New materials used as alternative products are priced higher than the existing product options. Fluctuations in crude oil prices lead to volatility in the manufacturing cost of synthetic water-soluble polymers. Fluctuations in crude oil prices have compelled several vendors to employ cost-cutting measures.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



