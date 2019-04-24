The Watergate Scandal; Focus of New Nixon Play

This week marks 25 years since the 37 th President's passing. In recent years, much has come to light about his accomplishments. Nothing much has changed, however, in the way the man is perceived publicly.

Just imagine if Nixon had not resigned.

had resigned. Just imagine if the scandalous political threats and charges against him and his men were bogus.

Just imagine if President Nixon had discovered he was maligned by the secret and illegal meetings held between Watergate Judge Sirica and his prosecutors.

Then, he would have had no choice but to rise and fight. His character would have demanded it. As a result, the country would have a different epitaph for him today, one other than:

"The only President to resign."

Now imagine Nixon, Haldeman, Ehrlichman, Mitchell being given the proper courtroom trial none of them received!

In reviewing the notes of Watergate prosecutors Archibald Cox and Leon Jaworski, Judge Sirica and others, Shepard turned up evidence that points to a sinister agenda by those in power at the time.

According to Bugatti, "Having held a long-time fascination for Nixon, I read the Shepard book. At about the same time, I discovered some rare jazz works of composer Harold Arlen while working on a show with Sam Arlen, Harold's son. Sam and I wrote and produced the long-running New York off-Broadway musical, The Wonderful Wizard of Song , heralding Harold's works.

"The re-discovered pieces by Harold are jazzier than some of his more familiar works such as 'Over the Rainbow' and 'That Old Black Magic.'

"The idea for a stage play combining two of my passions, theatre and music, along with my lifelong interest in the world of Nixon, quite suddenly hit me!

"These brooding Arlen melodies could underscore the Shakespearian-style soliloquies I envisioned, bringing to life Geoff's findings. I contacted Geoff and we decided to move forward and collaborate on this quest."

"Every major personality brand has gone through a rebranding, whether it be Frank Sinatra, or today's relevant Tiger Woods," says Dr. John Tantillo, marketing and branding consultant on the project. "Those we have spoken with at regional theatres, have mentioned the success of Hamilton and the LBJ play, All the Way, and that the time may be right for a work like this. Trial on the Potomac and its exonerating truths may very well change the public's perception of one of the most enigmatic Presidents in modern memory."

