The WatermarkPointe Beachfront Collection Shares Inspiration for Your Next Gathering

Grill dinner on your terrace and enjoy the sunset. Invite some friends over for dinner on your expansive 30-foot terrace. Prepare the main course, easily make the side dishes, and chill the beverages in your grand kitchen. The stunning glass railings provide a clear view for the ultimate setting to revel in the gentle breeze and watch the glorious sunset after your meal.

Host a brunch for family and friends. Take advantage of your gourmet kitchen and whip up a delicious brunch. The expansive kitchen island, a 36-inch six-burner Wolf stainless steel range, and a sub-zero stainless-steel refrigerator is exactly what you need to prepare all your favorite brunch fare. Arrange a Mimosa or Bloody Mary bar so your guests can help themselves to a delightful beverage while admiring the luxurious custom cabinetry and gorgeous solid surface countertops.

Host movie night. Your greatroom, with its 10-foot ceilings and abundant space, is the ideal location for inviting guests over for a movie. There's plenty of room with the open flow design where guests can take in breathtaking waterviews through the 24-foot windows overlooking the Long Island Sound. Then close the curtains, dim the lights, and pop the popcorn for a truly relaxing evening.

Play cards at the waterfront clubhouse. Get to know your neighbors by arranging a community card game in the clubhouse. Located on water's edge, this space is a perfect combination of stylish sophistication for mingling and relaxing. The clubhouse is the social pulse complete with game tables, an entertainment bar, inviting fireplace and comfortable seating areas to gather and socialize.

WatermarkPointe luxury condo in Westchester NY is a high-end, luxury condominium complex in Westchester, NY offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living in a beachfront condo while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

