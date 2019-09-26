The Way Florida Used To Be - A Rare Waterfront Real Estate Find By The Gulf Coast

Terry Clayton, the managing member of Florida Land Sales, LLC, the group behind this offering, has been in the land business for over 35 years in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. He says, "Unspoiled property like this, with these massive oak trees and palms along a stretch of significant waterfrontage, this close to the Tampa metro area, is a find of a lifetime. This is one of the few big waterfront tracts of land left around here. We are excited to be able to offer these lots at these prices. We expect a big turnout for our sale." Waterfront lot prices will start at just $69,900 for 1.3 acres and premium deep water, dockable lots starting at only $99,900.

Property is Being Liquidated by a Family Trust

New County Maintained Paved Roads

No Monthly HOA Dues

Nicely Wooded with Granddaddy Oaks

High Speed Internet

Florida's Nature Coast

Easy Drive to Tampa

Minutes to Crystal River Florida

World Famous Fresh and Salt Water Fishing

Deep Water Dockable

Bring Your Own Builder

No Time Frame to Build

The surrounding area draws visitors from all over the country. Crystal River and Homosassa Springs are famous for snorkeling and Scalloping. Much of the region is forever- wild parkland, honeycombed with hiking trails and waterways. There are beaches and coastal towns lined with shops and restaurants to explore and fun community festivals; and on any given day, you'll find people gathering along the water's edge. Watching sunsets is practically a local sport.

For more information about the Gulf Breeze Shores Grand Opening visit www.gulfbreezeshores.com or call 888-873-2328.

