The Wealthy Investor Releases New Podcast Episode on Hot Stock Picks for 2020

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, everyone knows we are in the middle of a major bull market. However, the question smart stock market investors need to ask themselves is: What stocks will make the best investments in 2020?

The Wealthy Investor

"Choosing the right stocks in today's bull market is not difficult if you develop an eye for the right tech stocks that are experiencing quarter-over-quarter top-line revenue growth," says Tyrone Jackson, creator of The Wealthy Investor program. Jackson is known for teaching retail investors how to participate in the U.S. stock market just like institutional investors.

In the latest episode of the Trading Stocks Made Easy podcast, Jackson highlights his favorite stock picks for 2020. Five-year charts also show two of his past stock picks that have outperformed the market and done extremely well for his students.

Listen to episode #114 of the Trading Stocks Made Easy podcast at https://thewealthyinvestor.net/tsmepodcast114/.

Successfully investing and trading in today's stock market is not about luck, but rather about following revenue growth and expansion of S&P 500 components.

