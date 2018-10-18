LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearable injectors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5588816



The global wearable injectors market is projected to reach USD 9.41 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 5.57 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of targeted therapies, favorable reimbursement, and technological advancements in wearable injectors are expected to drive the growth of the wearable injectors market. However, the preference for alternative routes of drug delivery such as pens & autoinjectors is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



By type, the off-body injectors segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Based on type, the market is segmented into on-body and off-body injectors.The off-body injectors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The drawbacks associated with on-body wearable injectors, such as painful removal, skin sensitivity issues and irritation, and adhesive fitting issues have resulted in the increased demand for off-body injectors.



By therapy, the cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the study period.

Based on therapy, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into immuno-oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other therapies (Parkinson's disease, thalassemia, and primary immunodeficiency disorders).The cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The high growth of the segment can be primarily attributed to the high burden of CVDs across the globe coupled with the growing availability of wearable injectors for the treatment of CVDs.



The North American wearable injectors market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth from 2018 to 2023. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the US and Canada; favorable reimbursement scenario; and increasing number of awareness programs in the US and Canada.



Breakup of primary participants is mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 25%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 43%, Director-level - 32%, and Others–25%

• By Region: North America - 38%, Europe - 23%, Asia Pacific - 29%, and the Row–10%



The key players in the global wearable injectors market are Amgen (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Insulet Corporation (US), Tandem Diabetes Care (US), United Therapeutic Corporation (US), Valeritas (US), SteadyMed Therapeutics (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Enable Injections (US), Sensile Medicals (Switzerland), and Bespak (UK).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the wearable injectors market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, therapy, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below mentioned five strategies.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the wearable injectors market. The report analyzes the market based on type, therapy, and region

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the wearable injectors market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various wearable injectors across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the wearable injectors market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the market



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5588816



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

