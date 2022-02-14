The Web's Best Source for Mobile/Camera/Laptop Product News and Info, Technobezz, Celebrates 10th Anniversary with New Functionality and Product Finders; Helping Over 60 Million Users Learn About the Products They Want

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technobezz (https://www.technobezz.com/) announced it had updated and retooled important features of its popular website, primarily migrating from WordPress CMS to Jamstack with NextJS. Working toward building a wholly integrated platform that serves its millions of yearly visitors, Technobezz now includes 100,000+ new devices, reviews, and tailored informational guides that includes mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras, and other state-of-the-art tech, along with targeted product finders. All Technobezz informational content is freely available to the public.

"Technobezz started as a labor of love for me over a decade ago," said software engineer Chevaugn Powell, CEO and Founder. "It has since grown into a massive database of explorative ideas, with a core of information about laptops, digital cameras, and mobile phones. And we're now integrating a whole new IoT, including TVs, refrigerators, desktop monitors, and other smart devices. We're also launching an online tech community so that users can register and create a catalog of devices they own, to share with friends and family while engaging on public and private boards. People are excited about their devices and they want to learn more, connecting with other people on those topics. We provide a dynamic platform for them to do that."

Technobezz: Product Research and Problem Solving

Technobezz offers more than any other review site, with digital features like side-by-side comparison pages that helps users find and compare multiple product specs at once. And each product listing contains a direct link to the best price for that product on Amazon – with regular updates on product availability and user-alerts for price drops. Users can also access three powerful and unique product finders:

Laptop Finder : Offers powerful filters to compare laptop specs, side by side, with easy links to purchase on Amazon, or have the information emailed directly to a specific address for later review.

Offers powerful filters to compare laptop specs, side by side, with easy links to purchase on Amazon, or have the information emailed directly to a specific address for later review. Digital Camera Finder : Camera equipment that allows users to level-up their photography game, comparing models by Acer, AgfaPhoto, Canon, Sony, Nikon, Polaroid, and more.

Camera equipment that allows users to level-up their photography game, comparing models by Acer, AgfaPhoto, Canon, Sony, Nikon, Polaroid, and more. Mobile Phone Finder: Review the pros and cons of a wide variety of iPhone and Samsung models, Acers, UmiDigi, and others.

To learn more about the latest tech trends and products featured and reviewed on Technobezz, follow them on social media @technobezz ­­– Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube.

About Technobezz – Everything Is Connected

Each year, more than 60 million users visit Technobezz to solve their problems or research a new product. Founded in 2012, Technobezz is a global media platform dedicated to the innovative, fast-moving world of technology and has become the leading authority on price comparisons, informational guides, and independent reviews of the latest products and services. With more than 100,000 pieces of informative content and links, Technobezz guides people to and through their favorite tech by connecting them to the quality information they need to stay current. Learn more about why Technobezz will become your best source for consumer electronics info at: www.Technobezz.com.

