The Weekly Media Screening Event on China's Greater Bay Area ready to resume

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong Radio and Television and Discovery will collaborate for a second time in December 2022 to choose six themed films for a fresh round of screenings that will be broadcast on Discovery's key worldwide media channels. To gain a deeper understanding of China's development and opportunities in the new era, audiences from around the world can watch the new documentary "China Next," as well as the chosen contents from China's Guangdong-Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area Theme Week through TV and streaming media. The Greater Bay Area is dedicated to being built into a world-class city cluster and bay area, which is the motivation behind the documentary.

Documentaries based on China's Greater Bay Area (GBA) have started to appear in recent years, focusing on China's unique practices, which are grounded in actual practices, based on the advancement of the times, and have permeated social life. These documentaries are the most accurate picture of life and work on the ground in the GBA. The six selected documentaries attempt to cover a variety of topics and offer common examples of how China's path and governance have developed.

Through the stories of eight young people from the Greater Bay Area who are leading the way and innovating in the new era, "China Next" is closely tied to the word "future," which lets the audience experience the colorful characters and personalities of young people in the new era, that is, "The confidence to see the future comes from the unceasing efforts to build the future."

As the cities are organized individually, the outline of the Greater Bay Area gradually emerges: it is not only a geographical concept, but also a spatial layout. It is the ark of dreams for every common person who lives and works hard here, not just a new position for China to strengthen itself.

The Greater Bay Area is a new concept in China to encourage the development of "one country, two systems." The Greater Bay Area is being built at a rapid pace, and it will serve as a base for the nation's strategic technological and scientific strength, a source of high-quality development, as well as a key plan for regionally coordinated development and a link to help Macao and Hong Kong better integrate into the country's overall development.

The documentary not only enables friends from around the globe to "meet China and look ahead," but it also provides the roadmap to China's future development.

For additional details on the weekly media screening events in the Greater Bay Area of China, please visit: www.discoveryseasia.com/greater-bay-area.

