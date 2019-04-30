NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The regulatory requirements for well abandonment is one of the key factors anticipated to drive the well abandonment services market growth during the forecast period. Countries are ensuring that the abandoned wells do not affect the environment adversely. Some governments are mandating leak tests by the application of differential pressure for proving that the plug is holding strong. As a result, rising initiatives from the governments across the globe for well abandonment will foster the well abandonment services market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the well abandonment services market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023.





Market Overview



Maturing oil and gas fields



One of the growth drivers of the global well abandonment services market is the maturing oil and gas fields. The increase in the number of aging oil fields is likely to increase well-decommissioning activities, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global well abandonment services market during the forecast period.



Use of EOR



One of the challenges in the growth of the global well abandonment services market is the use of EOR. EOR methods increase the production of oil from aging wells, using these methods will delay or postpone the decommissioning of aging wells, which will impede the growth of the market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the well abandonment services market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Operators in the GoM and the North Sea are increasingly focusing on offshore decommissioning due to increasingly restrictive regulations and the rising associated cost of maintaining and operating aging platforms. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



