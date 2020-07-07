'The Well at Sunset' Nears Revival Completion in NorCal's Livermore

"The Well at Sunset will fill a need in the neighborhood and surrounding areas," said Orville Power, managing partner for Mana Investments. "We're so grateful the City of Livermore embraced this project."

"It's been a very successful collaboration with the local stakeholders who helped to bring this vision to life," said Sean Rohland, managing director for Hunter Street Partners. "We're excited to welcome new tenants, as well as Livermore residents and visitors to enjoy everything the new plaza will offer."

The 78,747-square-foot complex features 10 single-story office buildings on nearly 13.5 acres of land. The complex also includes six 800-square-foot courtyard suites catering to smaller tenants. Additionally, the suites offer direct access, no hallways or elevators, making the spaces safe for tenants and visitors alike.

Redevelopment of The Well at Sunset also resulted in updated architectural elements with an agrarian theme, enhanced landscape and additional outdoor features. This approach included developing an outside office concept and pediatric play area for visitors of the center's medical office.

"The Well at Sunset is bringing a vibrant change to the City of Livermore and specifically the Sunset neighborhood," said Adam Van de Water, Director, Innovation & Economic Development at the City of Livermore Office of Innovation and Economic Development. "This reimagined site is breathing new life into the plaza, creating something special for residents in the area to enjoy again."

Suites will be move-in ready in by the end of the summer. Lee & Associates East Bay, The Well at Sunset leasing agents, are currently in negotiations with six potential tenants in the lifestyle space, including an insurance company, a medical spa, realtor, dentist and a café. The new plan also includes future senior housing units. Lee & Associates look forward to diversifying the plaza further to meet various needs of visitors in one place.

"We're seeing strong interest from existing Livermore tenants who want to upgrade to a new lifestyle-focused center," said Jessica Mauser, managing principal of Lee & Associates East Bay. "The site offers abundant amenities like walking trails, café spaces with potential for outdoor seating and multiple plazas, so tenants can work and play all in one place. They also have the opportunity to enjoy a car-free commute as the plaza is conveniently located to allow tenants to ride their bike to work."

For more information on The Well at Sunset, visit thewellatsunset.com. For more information regarding leasing and sale opportunities, please contact Mark Rinkle, Jessica Mauser or Sean Offers of Lee & Associates East Bay at (925) 460-6200.

ABOUT MANA INVESTMENTS

Mana Investments is a California-based alternative investment firm with a focus on adding value within the real estate sector. The firm targets acquisitions throughout the western United States and prides themselves on enhancement through thoughtful design. For more information, visit manainv.com.

ABOUT HUNTER STREET PARTNERS

Hunter Street Partners is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides capital solutions to operating partner teams and lower middle market companies across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. The firm is focused on fundamentals-driven, asset-oriented credit and equity opportunities. Learn more about Hunter Street Partners at hunterst.com.

