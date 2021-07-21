The Wellness Experience by Kroger and Co-Founder Jewel Announce Star-Studded Festival Lineup

"This event harnesses the power of live music and free resources to promote health and wellness for all people. It's an amazing opportunity to break down barriers and inspire mental, physical and emotional health," said Jewel, co-founder of The Wellness Experience.

The impressive lineup includes NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and celebrity wellness advocates like actress and vegan foodie Tabitha Brown, Tone It Up co-founder Karena Dawn, and tv personality and entrepreneur star Matt James, among others. The festival will feature more than 100 experiences focused on four core pillars of transformation: health, activity, nutrition and inspiration.

Health Zone presented by P&G

Feed the Human Spirit: Wellness 180: Hear inspiring stories from Kroger Associates on how they turned around their struggles with diabetes, eating disorders and mental health.

Hear inspiring stories from Kroger Associates on how they turned around their struggles with diabetes, eating disorders and mental health. Food As Medicine: Take part in a conversation with Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz and Tabitha Brown about using food to prevent disease before it starts.

Inspiration Zone presented by American Greetings

Jewel's Anxiety Workshop : Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and event co-founder leads an inspiring session about how to work through anxiety and not let it rule your life.

The Meaning of "Back To Normal": Navigating Mental Health as the World Reopens, presented by Harry's: A panel discussion about coping with grief and loss in the pandemic, understanding how marginalized populations are affected by access to care and more.

A panel discussion about coping with grief and loss in the pandemic, understanding how marginalized populations are affected by access to care and more. Different Abilities, Better World: Hear from inspiring changemakers leading the charge around inclusionary practices and representation in the health and fitness industries.

Active Zone presented by Blue Triton

Rev Up Your Engines with Kyle Busch : NASCAR star Kyle and wife Samantha kick off the festival sharing about Kyle's competitive driving career.

: NASCAR star Kyle and wife Samantha kick off the festival sharing about Kyle's competitive driving career. Virtual Soccer Clinic with Allie Long : Learn to bend it like professional soccer player Allie Long .

Learn to bend it like professional soccer player . Tone It Up Fitness Session: This energizing session is led by Karena Dawn, co-founder of Tone It Up and is designed to inspire people at all levels in their personal fitness journey.

Nutrition Zone presented by Campbells

Joanne Molinaro 'The Korean Vegan': Will prepare her latest meal obsession that's healthy, vegan and delicious.

The Wellness Experience is an interactive festival and always-on digital platform created to help people take actionable steps toward making their lives healthier. From food to fitness, the platform hosts year-round events and fresh content including recipes and tips to easier shopping and staying healthy.

ABOUT KROGER HEALTH

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.

ABOUT THE KROGER CO

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

ABOUT JEWEL INC

Jewel founded Jewel Inc., a holding company for all of her passions and work in wellness and entrepreneurial endeavors. Jewel has been creating tools for individuals and organizations to help bring physical, emotional and mental health to the masses.

ABOUT INCLUSION COMPANIES

Inclusion Companies is an events and consulting company focused on driving its clients' strategic growth initiatives through consumer events, retail sales, marketing, e-commerce and emerging technology services. To learn more, visit inclusioncompanies.com.

