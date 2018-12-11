NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dietary Supplements, Vitamin & Mineral, Protein, Herbal, Probiotics, Functional / Fortified Food & Beverages, Probiotics, Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Juices, Baby Food, Food Intolerance Products, Gluten-Free, Lactose-Free, Diabetic, Nutricosmetics, Skin, Hair, Other Nutricosmetics

The wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the functional/fortified food & beverages segment held 44% of the global wellness market.



Report Scope

- Wellness Supplement market forecasts from 2018-2028



This report also breaks down the revenue forecast of the wellness supplement market by category:

- Dietary Supplements: Vitamin & Mineral, Protein Supplements, Herbal Supplements, Probiotics Supplements

- Fortified/Functional Food & Beverages: Probiotics Fortified Food, Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Functional Juices, Functional Baby Food

- Food Intolerance Products: Gluten-Free, Lactose-Free, Diabetic

- Nutricosmetics: Skin Nutricosmetics, Hair Nutricosmetics, Other Nutricosmetics



This report also breaks down the revenue forecast of the wellness supplement market by regional and national market:

- North America: the US, Rest of North America

- Europe: the UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- South America: Brazil, Rest of South America

- RoW: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Others



Each regional and national market is further broken down by category: Dietary Supplements, Fortified/Functional Food & Beverages, Food Intolerance Products, Nutricosmetics.

- Our study discusses the Drivers and Restraints that influence the wellness supplement market.



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the wellness supplement industry:

- Abbott Laboratories

- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

- Archer Daniels Midland

- BASF SE

- Cargill Incorporated

- DowDupont Company

- Ingredion Incorporated

- Kerry Group

- Nestle

- Tate & Lyle Plc







