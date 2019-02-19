NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

To maintain wellness among luxurious housing sector, developers are increasingly introducing open-air yoga studios and medicinal gardens with calming herbs and meditation courtyards in their residential projects. Also, wealthy homebuyers demand eco-sensitive abodes that are built with natural products and interior design elements that help promote mental clarity. Furthermore, the increase in the number of partnerships and associations among vendors will drive the market in the luxurious sector during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the wellness real estate market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increased emphasis on green building

The rising concerns over the emission of harmful gases through buildings have fueled the demand for green buildings. The demand for green buildings is further catered by the rise in the number of global green organizations and other federal organizations, which are launching various programs to convert the existing buildings into green buildings. thereby driving the growth of the global wellness real estate market.

High competition in the wellness real estate market

The global wellness real estate market is fragmented, with the presence of multiple regional as well as international vendors operating in the market. This, in turn, has increased the market competitiveness among vendors, thereby resulting in a high threat of rivalry.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the wellness real estate market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The wellness real estate market appears to be highly fragmented and with the presence of several companies.



