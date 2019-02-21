The Wendy's Company Reports Preliminary 2018 Results; Announces 2019 Outlook And New 2020 Goals

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) today reported preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2018. The Company plans to release its audited financial results on or before February 27, 2019.

"We are proud of the progress we made in 2018 to strengthen our brand by ensuring more customers enjoy Wendy's® more often including expanding our number of restaurants, reimaging existing restaurants, and executing a well-balanced marketing approach that strives to drive profitable growth for our franchisees," President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor said. "Our resilient business model generated significantly higher cash in 2018, and we continued to reward shareholders by returning $350 million through dividends and share repurchases. In 2019 we will continue to build our foundation for growth by executing a balanced marketing approach that resonates with today's consumer, driving operational excellence across the organization, investing in our consumer facing digital capabilities and further developing our global growth strategy."

Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Summary

See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables that accompany this release for a discussion and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures included in this release.

Operational Highlights Fourth Quarter

Systemwide Sales Growth (1)













North America 1.4%

2.4%

2.0%

3.0% International(3) 12.1%

14.6%

13.0%

14.8% Global 1.9%

2.9%

2.5%

North America Same-Restaurant Sales Growth (1) 0.2%

1.3%

0.9%

2.0%















Restaurant Openings













North America - Total / Net 44 / 37

40 / 25

108 / 48

97 / 32 International - Total / Net 9 / 5

24 / 23

51 / 29

77 / 65 Global - Total / Net 53 / 42

64 / 48

159 / 77

Systemwide Sales (In US$ Millions) (2)













North America $2,464

$2,442

$9,994

$9,806 International(3) $133

$126

$519

$477 Global $2,597

$2,568

$10,513

$10,283















Financial Highlights Fourth Quarter

Total Revenues $ 397.8



$ 383.9



3.6 %

$ 1,589.9



$ 1,531.6



3.8 % Adjusted Revenues(2) $ 316.8



$ 303.4



4.4 %

$ 1,263.9



$ 1,207.1



4.7 % Company Operated Restaurant Margin 16.0 %

16.6 %

(0.6) %

15.8 %

16.8 %

(1.0) % General and Administrative Expense $ 71.4



$ 50.5



(41.4) %

$ 217.5



$ 203.6



(6.8) % Operating Profit $ 45.8



$ 58.0



(21.0) %

$ 249.9



$ 195.7



27.7 % Net Income $ 18.8



$ 142.1



(86.8) %

$ 460.1



$ 170.5



169.9 % Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 107.8



$ 98.2



9.8 %

$ 415.4



$ 389.9



6.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(4) 34.0 %

32.4 %

1.6 %

32.9 %

32.3 %

0.6 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.08



$ 0.57



(86.0) %

$ 1.88



$ 0.68



176.5 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.16



$ 0.09



77.8 %

$ 0.59



$ 0.39



51.3 % Cash Flows from Operations











$ 224.2



$ 238.8



(6.1) % Capital Expenditures











$ (69.9)



$ (81.7)



14.4 % Free Cash Flow(5)











$ 231.3



$ 169.3



(1) Income statement numbers are presented on a recast basis to account for the impact of the new revenue recognition accounting standard as if the full retrospective method of adoption had been used. Please refer to the income statement, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS recast reconciliations that accompany this release for further details. (2) Total revenues less advertising funds revenue. (3) In 2018, our definition of adjusted EBITDA has changed to exclude revenues and expenses from our advertising funds that are now included in our income statement under the new revenue recognition accounting standard. (4) Adjusted EBITDA divided by adjusted revenues. (5) Cash flows from operations minus capital expenditures, the impact of our advertising funds and the impact of taxes paid on the sale of our ownership interest in Inspire Brands, Inc.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues and Adjusted Revenues

The increase in revenues and adjusted revenues resulted primarily from an increase in sales at Company-operated restaurants which was driven by an increase in the number of restaurants in operation and positive same-restaurant sales. Revenues and adjusted revenues also benefited from an increase in franchise royalty revenue and fees which was primarily driven by new restaurant development and lower franchise incentives.

Company-Operated Restaurant Margin

The decrease in Company-operated restaurant margin was primarily the result of labor rate inflation and higher promotional activity that drove a lower average check, partially offset by pricing actions.

General and Administrative Expense

The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the $27.5 million legal reserve that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 relating to the proposed settlement of the Financial Institutions case. Excluding this legal reserve, general and administrative expense would have decreased by approximately $6.6 million, or 13 percent. This decrease was primarily the result of a lower incentive compensation accrual and lower employee compensation and related expenses as a result of the Company's G&A savings initiative.

Net Income

The decrease in net income resulted primarily from a higher tax rate in 2018 as the Company lapped over the benefits that were received in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the legal reserve relating to the proposed settlement of the Financial Institutions case.

Adjusted EBITDA

The increase in adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from a decrease in general and administrative expenses (excluding the legal reserve relating to the proposed settlement of the Financial Institutions case) and an increase in adjusted revenues, including net rental income.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

The increase in adjusted earnings per share resulted primarily from the positive impact of a lower tax rate from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, an increase in adjusted EBITDA, and fewer shares outstanding as a result of the Company's 2018 share repurchase programs.

Preliminary Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenues and Adjusted Revenues

The increase in revenues and adjusted revenues resulted primarily from an increase in sales at Company-operated restaurants which was driven by an increase in the number of restaurants in operation and positive same-restaurant sales. Revenues and adjusted revenues also benefited from an increase in franchise royalty revenue and fees which was driven by same-restaurant sales, new restaurant development and lower franchise incentives as well as an increase in rental revenue which was driven by Franchise Flips that were completed in the prior year.

Company-Operated Restaurant Margin

The decrease in Company-operated restaurant margin was primarily the result of labor rate inflation, commodity inflation, and higher insurance costs, partially offset by pricing actions.

General and Administrative Expense

The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the $27.5 million legal reserve that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 relating to the proposed settlement of the Financial Institutions case. Excluding this legal reserve, general and administrative expense would have decreased by approximately $13.6 million, or 7 percent. This decrease was primarily the result of a lower incentive compensation accrual and lower employee compensation and related expenses as a result of the Company's G&A savings initiative.

Net Income

The increase in net income resulted primarily from the sale of our ownership interest in Inspire Brands for $450 million (~$352 million, net of tax), year-over-year decreases in system optimization related expenses, and adjusted EBITDA growth, partially offset by a higher tax rate in 2018 as the Company lapped over the benefits that were received in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the legal reserve relating to the proposed settlement of the Financial Institutions case.

Adjusted EBITDA

The increase in adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from a decrease in general and administrative expenses (excluding the legal reserve relating to the proposed settlement of the Financial Institutions case) and an increase in adjusted revenues, including net rental income.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

The increase in adjusted earnings per share resulted primarily from the positive impact of a lower tax rate from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, an increase in adjusted EBITDA, and fewer shares outstanding as a result of the Company's 2018 share repurchase programs.

Free Cash Flow

The increase in free cash flow resulted from an increase in cash flows from operations, excluding the impact of taxes paid on the sale of our ownership interest in Inspire Brands and a decrease in capital expenditures. The increase in cash flows from operations resulted primarily from a favorable change in working capital.

Company to Invest an Incremental $25 Million on Digital Initiatives in 2019

In 2019, the Company expects to invest approximately $25 million to build a stronger foundation across its digital platforms to support an acceleration of its initiatives. The Company plans to invest approximately $15 million to support its previously announced digital experience organization which includes a partnership with a best in class global consulting firm to modernize the Company's digital platforms to set the Wendy's brand up for long-term success and differentiation in this space. The Company also plans to make a one-time investment of approximately $10 million in digital scanning equipment on behalf of the North American system to help support a seamless customer experience. With these investments the Company believes it can drive an acceleration of growth for the brand into the future.

New Restaurant Development

In 2018, the Company had 159 global restaurant openings, and an increase of 77 net new restaurants. This represented approximately 1.2 percent global net new restaurant growth in 2018. The Company expects 2019 global net new restaurant growth of approximately 1.5 percent.

Image Activation

Image Activation, which includes reimaging existing restaurants and building new restaurants, remains an integral part of our global growth strategy. At the end of the year, 50 percent of the global system was image activated. This compares to 43 percent image activated at the end of 2017.

Franchise Flips

In 2018, the Company facilitated a total of 96 Franchise Flips. The Company will continue to facilitate Franchise Flips to ensure that restaurants are operated by well-capitalized franchisees that are committed to long-term growth.

Board of Directors Authorized an 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend Rate and Approves a New $225 Million Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced on February 15, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized an 18 percent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend rate. The Company's new quarterly cash dividend rate of 10 cents per share will be effective with its next dividend payment, which is payable on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2019.

In 2018, the Company repurchased 15.8 million shares for $270.2 million and distributed $80.5 million in dividends. At the end of 2018, the Company had $147.4 million remaining on its existing share repurchase authorization. The Company has repurchased 1.3 million shares for $21.5 million in 2019 to date, leaving $126.0 million on its existing share repurchase authorization. The Board has approved a new $225 million share repurchase authorization, expiring on March 1, 2020 that will replace the existing share repurchase authorization.

Lease Accounting Adoption

In 2019, the Company will adopt the new lease accounting standard (ASC 842). The Company expects that this standard will have a material impact on its consolidated balance sheet upon adoption. The Company expects to recognize additional operating lease liabilities of approximately $1.0 billion based on the present value of the remaining lease payments, with corresponding assets of approximately $1.0 billion. The new accounting standard also requires a gross up of annual rental revenues and rental expenses for any pass-through payments related to subleases, such as property taxes or common area maintenance costs. The Company expects that this will result in an increase of our annual rental revenues and expenses of approximately $40 million in 2019. This gross up will have no impact on net income or on the consolidated statement of cash flows. The Company does not expect any of these lease accounting changes to impact its debt covenants.

Financial Institutions Case

On February 13, 2019, the Company announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement that, if approved and finalized, would result in a class-wide settlement of the class action lawsuits brought by financial institutions against the Company related to the criminal cyberattacks which targeted the point of sale systems of certain Wendy's franchisees in 2015 and 2016. Approval of the settlement agreement would resolve the putative class action lawsuit brought by certain financial institutions in 2016 seeking, among other things, to certify a nationwide class of financial institutions alleging that the Company failed to safeguard customer payment card information and failed to provide notice that payment card information had been compromised.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the Company and its franchisees will receive a full release of all claims that have or could have been brought by the financial institutions, and the financial institutions will receive $50 million, inclusive of attorneys' fees and costs. After exhaustion of applicable insurance, the Company expects to pay approximately $27.5 million of this amount. The proposed settlement agreement is subject to Court approval and, if approved, the Company anticipates that payment will not occur until late 2019.

The Company has now reached agreement in principle to resolve all of the outstanding legal matters related to the 2015 and 2016 criminal cyberattacks. The Company expects to incur total costs related to the criminal cyberattacks of approximately $33.5 million (inclusive of the financial institutions settlement), of which approximately $6 million was incurred in prior years.

2019 Outlook

This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including systemwide sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and adjusted tax rate. The Company excludes certain expenses and benefits from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and adjusted tax rate, such as advertising funds' revenues and expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, reorganization and realignment costs, system optimization (gains) losses, net, timing and resolution of certain tax matters, and the legal reserve relating to the Financial Institutions case. Due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of those expenses and benefits, the Company is unable without unreasonable effort to provide projections of net income, earnings per share, or reported tax rate or a reconciliation of those projected measures.

During 2019, the Company Expects:

Global systemwide sales growth of approximately 3.0 to 4.0 percent.

General and administrative expense of approximately $195 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 2.5 to 4.5 percent.

Adjusted tax rate of approximately 22 to 23 percent.

Adjusted earnings per share growth of approximately 3.5 to 7.0 percent.

Cash flows from operations of approximately $285 to $300 million , including the impact of the proposed settlement of the Financial Institutions case. Excluding the impact of the proposed settlement, the Company expects cash flows from operations of approximately $305 to $320 million .

to , including the impact of the proposed settlement of the Financial Institutions case. Excluding the impact of the proposed settlement, the Company expects cash flows from operations of approximately to . Capital expenditures of approximately $75 to $80 million .

to . Free cash flow of approximately $210 to $220 million , including the impact of the proposed settlement of the Financial Institutions case. Excluding the approximately $20 million tax effected impact of the proposed settlement, the Company expects free cash flow of approximately $230 to $240 million , approximately flat to up 4.0 percent compared to 2018.

Company Issues New 2020 Goals:

Global systemwide sales of approximately $11.5 billion .

. Free cash flow of approximately $275 million .

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three and Twelve Month Periods Ended December 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

2017 (a)

2018

Sales $ 165,261



$ 154,888



$ 651,577



$ 622,802

Franchise royalty revenue and fees 100,364



104,383



409,043



410,503

Franchise rental income 51,187



49,976



203,297



190,103

Advertising funds revenue 81,008



—



326,019



—



397,820



309,247



1,589,936



1,223,408

Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales 138,867



129,180



548,588



517,935

Franchise support and other costs 6,650



5,203



25,203



16,325

Franchise rental expense 21,275



23,174



91,104



88,015

Advertising funds expense 76,855



—



321,866



—

General and administrative 71,425



50,504



217,489



203,593

Depreciation and amortization 34,230



33,997



128,879



125,687

System optimization (gains) losses, net (455)



(673)



(463)



39,076

Reorganization and realignment costs 2,377



1,806



9,068



22,574

Impairment of long-lived assets 2,541



2,293



4,697



4,097

Other operating income, net (1,744)



(2,824)



(6,387)



(8,652)



352,021



242,660



1,340,044



1,008,650

Operating profit 45,799



66,587



249,892



214,758

Interest expense, net (29,679)



(30,172)



(119,618)



(118,059)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



(11,475)



—

Investment income, net 304



617



450,736



2,703

Other income, net 2,958



595



5,381



1,617

Income before income taxes 19,382



37,627



574,916



101,019

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (551)



121,649



(114,801)



93,010

Net income $ 18,831



$ 159,276



$ 460,115



$ 194,029

















Net income per share













Basic $ .08



$ .66



$ 1.93



$ .79

Diluted .08



.64



1.88



.77

















Number of shares used to calculate basic income per

share 234,574



241,497



237,797



244,179

















Number of shares used to calculate diluted income per

share 240,517



249,626



244,963



(a) 2017 condensed consolidated statements of operations reflect reclassifications to conform to the current year presentation; however, they do not reflect adjustments for the implementation of the new revenue recognition standard as the Company applied the modified retrospective method upon adoption.

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

(In Thousands Except Par Value)

December 30,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 431,405



$ 171,447

Restricted cash 29,860



32,633

Accounts and notes receivable, net 109,805



114,390

Inventories 3,687



3,156

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,452



20,125

Advertising funds restricted assets 76,509



62,602

Total current assets 665,718



404,353

Properties 1,213,236



1,263,059

Goodwill 747,884



743,334

Other intangible assets 1,294,153



1,321,585

Investments 47,660



56,002

Net investment in direct financing leases 226,477



229,089

Other assets 96,907



79,516

Total assets $ 4,292,035



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt 23,250



22,750

Current portion of capital lease obligations 8,405



7,422

Accounts payable 21,741



22,764

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 150,636



111,624

Advertising funds restricted liabilities 80,153



62,602

Total current liabilities 284,185



227,162

Long-term debt 2,305,552



2,263,688

Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 447,231



460,542

Deferred income taxes 269,160



299,053

Deferred franchise fees 92,232



10,881

Other liabilities 245,226



262,409

Total liabilities 3,643,586



3,523,735

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.10 par value; 1,500,000 shares authorized;

470,424 shares issued; 231,233 and 240,512 shares outstanding, respectively 47,042



47,042

Additional paid-in capital 2,884,696



2,885,955

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 146,277



(163,289)

Common stock held in treasury, at cost; 239,191 and 229,912 shares, respectively (2,367,893)



(2,150,307)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,673)



(46,198)

Total stockholders' equity 648,449



573,203

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,292,035



$ 4,096,938



The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Twelve Month Periods Ended December 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

(In Thousands)

Net income $ 460,115



$ 194,029

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 128,879



125,687

Share-based compensation 17,918



20,928

Impairment of long-lived assets 4,697



4,097

Deferred income tax (6,568)



(119,330)

Non-cash rental income, net (17,043)



(11,822)

Net receipt of deferred vendor incentives 139



1,901

System optimization (gains) losses, net (463)



39,076

Gain on sale of investments, net (450,000)



(2,570)

Distributions received from TimWen joint venture 13,390



11,713

Equity in earnings in joint ventures, net (8,076)



(7,573)

Long-term debt-related activities, net 18,673



12,075

Other, net 5,178



1,253

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts and notes receivable, net 13,226



(17,340)

Inventories (434)



(305)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,824



(3,488)

Advertising funds restricted assets and liabilities 13,955



(12,230)

Accounts payable (145)



(2,290)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,963



4,982

Net cash provided by operating activities 224,228



238,793

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (69,857)



(81,710)

Acquisitions (21,401)



(86,788)

Dispositions 3,223



81,516

Proceeds from sale of investments 450,000



4,111

Notes receivable, net 959



(9,000)

Payments for investments (13)



(375)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 362,911



(92,246)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt 934,837



31,130

Repayments of long-term debt (900,072)



(58,113)

Deferred financing costs (17,340)



(1,424)

Repurchases of common stock (269,809)



(126,231)

Dividends (80,532)



(68,322)

Proceeds from stock option exercises 45,228



12,884

Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation (11,805)



(5,721)

Contingent consideration payment (6,269)



—

Net cash used in financing activities (305,762)



(215,797)

Net cash provided by (used in) operations before effect of exchange rate changes on cash 281,377



(69,250)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (7,689)



6,125

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 273,688



(63,125)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 212,824



275,949

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 486,512



$ 212,824

