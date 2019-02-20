The Werc Shop Announces Latest Innovation in Vaping Technology

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Werc Shop, LLC (TWS), a leader in cannabis manufacturing and formulation technology, was recently granted a patent pertaining to diluents and enhancers used in vape products by the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). This patent specifically deals with the use of phytol and related compounds in vape formulations as a Native® diluting agent.

On the heels of this patent, TWS is pleased to announce the introduction of NexusTM 2.0—a formulation created specifically for cannabis vape products. Nexus 2.0 improves upon commonly used diluents for cannabis vapor applications by extending stability, enhancing performance, and improving inhalation safety. This formulation utilizes phytol, a terpene found naturally in cannabis, along with other terpenes and components also found in cannabis, delivering a fully Native end-product.

"This is an important advance in the science and formulation of vapor products," says Jeffrey C. Raber, Ph.D., founder and CEO of The Werc Shop. "Many vape formulators have relied upon compounds like propylene glycol (PG), vegetable glycerin (VG), and polyethylene glycol (PEG) as thinning agents, but these compounds can form harmful byproducts when heated. We are proud to be able to offer this technology to improve vape product consistency and safety."

This patent is the newest addition to the burgeoning, global portfolio of intellectual property created by The Werc Shop. Other areas of coverage include TRUE TO PLANT™ cannabis terpene compositions for vaporization, tinctures, topicals and edibles and cannabis metabolomic profiling methods, cannabis extraction and processing methods, and the controlled metered dosing of cannabinoids. This solid IP foundation built upon terpene-based compositions which are key to driving the entourage effect powers many of the leading vape brand formulations in the market today.

ABOUT THE WERC SHOP

Founded in 2010, The Werc Shop® was the first company to analyze the fingerprints of over a thousand unique cannabis strains, building a scientific knowledge-base that spurred the global terpene market. This scientific foundation is the basis for all of our terpene and flavor blends. Our formulations contain over 60 different components and represent the most TRUE TO PLANTTM formulations on the market today!

Today, The Werc Shop is dedicated to helping licensed cannabis businesses innovate and produce the highest-quality products that meet the diverse needs of the cannabis consumer through use of our proprietary intellectual property via our consulting and formulation services. Our scientists have more than 100 years of combined experience studying cannabis and developing world-class products, supported by a broad foundation of issued and pending patents world-wide.

The Werc Shop – Superior Cannabis Through ScienceTM

