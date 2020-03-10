The Wesbell Group of Companies Completes Acquisition of Vista Telecom Networks

TORONTO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Wesbell Group of Companies Inc., a leading provider of services to the telecommunications industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wesbell Technologies Inc., announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Vista Telecom Networks Inc.

The acquisition allows Wesbell Technologies to immediately and meaningfully operate in Alberta while at the same time accelerating its growth into British Columbia. "Wesbell and Vista have worked together on many projects over the past ten years. The familiarity with the Vista team makes this acquisition such a natural fit," said Nick Mazze, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Wesbell Group of Companies.

"This is another significant step for Wesbell in its expansion to better serve its customers across Canada and the United States."

About Wesbell

The Wesbell Group of Companies Inc. is a privately held Corporation. For over 50 years, Wesbell has been servicing various industries in North America, the Caribbean and Latin America. Through its various subsidiaries, Wesbell provides a wide range of services to the communications industry including Wireless Construction, Engineering, Installation, Electrical Contracting Services, Network Integration, Investment Recovery and Recycling, along with a full suite of transportation, warehousing and logistics services offerings to all industry types. Visit www.wesbell.com or call 1 888 WESBELL

About Vista Telecom Networks

Vista Telecom Networks was founded in 1995 (as Vista ComTech) to provide specialized Microwave Installation and Commissioning Services to the rapidly expanding cellular industry. Over the last 25 Years, Vista has grown to nearly 50 employees and provides a full range of Civil and Technical Installation Services to the Wireless Industry, along with Oil and Gas, Government, and Utility Customers in Alberta and other parts of Western Canada. Visit www.vistatelecomnetworks.com

SOURCE The Wesbell Group of Companies