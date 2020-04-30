The west coast's leading cannabis brand Bloom set to launch in the soaring Oklahoma medical market

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capna Intellectual, the team behind the acclaimed west coast brand Bloom, announces a brand licensing deal with the Tulsa Oklahoma-based Goatneck LLC. Bloom is best known for celebrating and curating cannabis strains in the form of product lines such as the Bloom Vape, Bloom One, and Bloom Dart. Bloom will start sales of iconic strains such as Maui Wowie and Pineapple Express in May 2020.

Capna Intellectual's goal is to make Bloom available to all cannabis consumers in the US and across the world. Bloom will meet customers' demand in Oklahoma for consistent, clean cannabis products. Oklahoma has exceeded its projected cannabis sales of $250M, ending 2019 with $345M in sales. 1 in 13 OK adults have a medical card, a number that skyrocketed from 25,000 patients at the end of 2018 to 210,000––nearly 5% of the state's population––as of November 2019. "The cannabis community in Oklahoma is incredible and I'm thrilled to bring Bloom there. Our roots are in the medical market so I'm confident that our experience, particularly in New Mexico, will provide a strong foundation to proudly become Oklahoma's leading brand," said Bloom's Chief Revenue Officer Casey Ly.

Oklahoma is a key strategic market for Capna Intellectual. "Oklahoma will be a flagship state [for Bloom] because of its location in the central United States. We see an opportunity to win a market that isn't familiar with Bloom and build brand equity as we expand out of the West Coast," said Capna Intellectual's CEO and co-founder Vitaly Mekk. "Additionally, the proximity of Oklahoma to Texas, the United States' second most populous State, is an important consideration in why we chose Oklahoma."

Goatneck LLC is a cannabis company with strong roots in both Oklahoma and Texas. With years of manufacturing and business development experience, Goatneck LLC is well-positioned to launch Bloom in Oklahoma.

"We are extremely proud and excited to join forces with The Bloom Brand, an innovator and industry leader in cannabis vape technologies and cannabis oil products. Early on, we realized that The Bloom Brand shared our long-term vision of developing and manufacturing the highest quality cannabis vape and oil products to all Oklahoma medical patients. Combining The Bloom Brand team of technology and marketing professionals with our seasoned staff of veterans positions Bloom products for accelerated growth and success in the Oklahoma medical cannabis products market," said Gary Findley, General Partner at Goatneck Llc.

About Capna Intellectual

Since 2014, Capna Intellectual has focused on making premium cannabis products that are easily accessible to the public and honor the genetics of classic cannabis strains.

Bloom provides consumers with tasteful cannabis products that deliver a clean, consistent experience. Bloom products do not contain any fillers or cutting agents and sources their material from high-quality cannabis grown locally.

Bloom's line of products is now available in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Washington, and Oklahoma. For more information regarding Bloom products, please visit www.thebloombrand.com .

About Goatneck LLC

Founded in 2019 in the heart of Green Country, Goatneck LLC was created with a mission to produce only the highest quality medicinal products for the cannabis patients of Oklahoma. With a strong focus on consistency and sustainability, the Team at Goatneck LLC has implemented a foundation of scientific processes that set the bar for medicinal cannabis companies. Teaming with the acclaimed Bloom Brand, Goatneck LLC continues its vision to provide happiness and relief to their fellow Oklahomans.

