The West Hollywood EDITION To Re-Open On October 1st 2020

Following its stellar launch in fall 2019, The West Hollywood EDITION, under the creative direction of legendary hotelier and visionary Ian Schrager in partnership with Marriott International, is thrilled to welcome locals and guests back to the first true luxury hotel experience on the Sunset Strip.

Details on the re-opening of additional spaces within the hotel will be announced in due course.

ROOMS & SUITES

With re-opening rates from $545, The West Hollywood EDITION offers 190 guest rooms, 48 spacious suites and 2 penthouses with expansive outdoor terraces featuring stylishly modern decor and posh detailing by Ian Schrager. Guests can enjoy large floor to ceiling windows that feature stunning views of Los Angeles or the Hollywood Hills as well as room service and access to the stunning rooftop pool.

Ideal for those looking for a getaway in their own backyard, the property's re-opening package, Go Ahead, Stay Awhile, offers a 25% discount off any room or suite when a minimum of three nights are booked. The full selection and terms & conditions of offers from The West Hollywood EDITION can be viewed here .

THE ROOF

The Roof at The West Hollywood EDITION offers distinct panoramic vistas that stretch from the ocean of Santa Monica to the skyscrapers of downtown Los Angeles. It is one of the few buildings that provides both staggering views of the homes nestled in the green hills to the north, and the city lights to the south, making it a must-see during the day and night.

By day, guests at The Roof can soak up the sun and views that sits flush atop a terraced deck adorned with wooden bench seating, mature trees and terra cotta potted plants. The Roof's menu offers Latin and tropical-inspired cocktails with Southern California flair. A deep list of Mezcals and Tequilas are met with fresh, vibrant, and colorful California citruses, along with wellness cocktails incorporating fresh pressed juices, Kombucha cocktails, a substantial list of rosés, and a selection of temperance and low-proof spirit cocktail options.When the sun sets, hotel guests and the public alike are invited to drink, dine and relax at tables beside the beautifully landscaped pool.

The Roof will open on October 1st 2020, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at reduced capacity on a reservation-only basis. Please find the all day menu here .

The West Hollywood EDITION, 9040 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

