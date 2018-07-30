The West Palm Beach Marine Flea Market, Boat Show and Seafood Festival This Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Marine Flea Market, Seafood Festival, Florida Fall Boat Show and Marine and Wildlife Art and Craft Festival all take place at one location for one admission price this weekend. The marine event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411. Admission is $10.00. Children 12 and under are free.

"Each year the event has gotten larger with more vendors and more attendees. We are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year and are doing our best to make it a successful event for everyone involved", said Larry Burdgick, who is the Promoter for this year's event.

One of the highlights of this year's event is the Florida Fall Boat Show and Sale. Boat dealers are competing for your business as they go head to head with incredible deals on new and used boats. New and closed out models are available to buy right at the show, often at some of the best prices of the year, as dealers generally offer special show pricing or other incentives. Plus, it's the perfect time to order a new boat to ensure it arrives ready to launch in the spring. Participating boat dealers include our sponsor Jupiter Point Boats, Nautical Ventures, Bad Cats, Sovereign Marine, Boat Kings, Boathouse Marine, South Florida Yachts. South Florida Marine, East Coast Boat Builders and Tuppens Marine.

Bargain hunters looking for deals can visit marine booths as vendors exhibit and sell their nautical and marine related merchandise and services during the two day festival. The nautical flea market will feature rods, reels, lures and lines, boating apparel, taxidermy, diving equipment, antique collectibles and maps, marine artifacts and much more.

Another highlight to this year's event is the Marine and Wildlife Art Festival and Craft Show. Marine, wildlife and nature artists and craftsmen are exhibiting and selling their work. Photography, acrylic and oil paintings, serigraphy, watercolor, jewelry, clothing, pottery, woodcarving, quilting, metalwork, leatherworkers and furniture will be exhibited and sold. Live local bands will play on stage during the festival's duration, as patrons crunch into healthy seafood to remind themselves of their love for the sea.

Visit the Florida Marine Flea Market and Seafood Festival website www.FLNauticalFleaMarket.com for more information, discount tickets, vendor applications and specific driving directions. Contact Under the Sun Promotions, Inc. at 954-205-7813.

