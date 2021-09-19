The Western China International Fair (WCIF) Holds in Chengdu on September 16-20, 2021

This year's fair takes place from September 16th to 20th in Chengdu. It is estimated that more than 50,000 guests and traders from 66 countries and regions will join the event physically and virtually. The Western China International Expo City is the main venue with an exhibition area of 200,000 square meters. The fair features Singapore as the Guest Country of Honor, Tibet Autonomous Region as the rotating presidency and Leshan city as the theme city.