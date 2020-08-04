The Western International School of Shanghai Offers Scholarships That Inspire Success

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Western International School of Shanghai (Shanghai, China) is one of the only international schools in Shanghai to offer scholarships to both incoming students, and to top graduates going on to university. The Western International School is a leading international school in Shanghai, and the only full continuum IB World School in mainland China offering the four IB Programmes: the Primary Years Programme (IBPYP), the Middle Years Programme (IBMYP), the Diploma Programme (IBDP), and the Career-related Programme (IBCP).

The Western International School of Shanghai (WISS) offers a globalized international education with a strong focus on student-centered learning. The school combines academic rigor with a focus on creative arts through our visual arts, music, and performing arts programs. WISS is a school that believes in and invests in its students.

The WISS Scholarship Program provides students with exceptional talent the opportunity to receive a top international education at the Western International School of Shanghai. The scholarship program has been designed to attract students of high caliber, whose talents, interests, and values are aligned with our school.

The WISS Scholarship Program offers four types of scholarship, each with a different purpose and seeking to include a wide variety of students in our diverse, international, and caring community.

The WISS University Scholarship is awarded to students who exemplify the IB learner profile based on their academic record and IB exam scores. Since the WISS University Scholarship launched three years ago, WISS has awarded 13 scholarships totaling $165,000 USD to be used for university tuition fees.

The WISS IB Diploma Full Academic Scholarship is awarded to candidates with exceptional academic achievement who show promise of excelling in the IB Diploma Programme.

The WISS Outstanding Achievement Partial Scholarship is a partial tuition scholarship for students who demonstrate excellent results in academics or a specialized area like sports, art, or music.

The WISS Financial Assistance Scholarship is offered to students in Early Years, Primary, and Secondary who demonstrate financial need. This scholarship enables WISS to maintain a socio-economically and internationally diverse school.

In addition to the four WISS scholarships, the school has partnered with FirstPoint USA to offer WISS students opportunities to obtain sports scholarships and with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to offer IBCP students scholarships to their Rising Star Program.

The Western International School of Shanghai knows that your child's education is an investment, and through this comprehensive scholarship program, hopes to give more students a chance to attend WISS - a place where students explore their passions, develop holistically, and succeed.

To learn more about the Western International School of Shanghai and the WISS Scholarship Program visit www.wiss.cn or contact the WISS Admissions Team at +86 21 6976 6388 or [email protected] .

