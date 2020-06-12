The Western International School of Shanghai (WISS) Partners with the Sustainability Management School Switzerland (SUMAS)

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Western International School of Shanghai (WISS) has recently announced a partnership with the Sustainability Management School Switzerland (SUMAS). In collaboration with SUMAS, a top business school in Switzerland, the IB Career-related Programme at the Western International School of Shanghai has a joint enrollment package for students interested in pursuing a career in the world of business, with a specific focus on sustainability and leadership.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) Career-related Programme (IBCP) is a framework of international education that incorporates the vision and educational principles of the IB into a unique programme specifically developed for students who wish to engage in career-related learning.

The new Career-related Programme Business & Sustainability pathway will be offered alongside two current existing pathways, Sports and Art & Design. The Business & Sustainability pathway will provide students with the foundational knowledge on managing sustainability and help develop competencies to become responsible leaders.

WISS is one of only two schools in mainland China to offer the IBCP. IBCP is for students who wish to engage in career-related learning while gaining lifelong skills in applied knowledge, critical thinking, communication, and cross-cultural engagement.

The Western International School of Shanghai is the fourth school in the world to offer this unique and exciting program, as part of the IBCP. The IBCP Business & Sustainability Pathway aims to provide students with the foundational knowledge on managing sustainability and helps them develop their competencies in becoming responsible leaders. The Business & Sustainability study plan prepares students both professionally and academically by stimulating their critical thinking and creativity.

This program will be offered, starting in Fall 2020, to Grade 11 & 12 students. Students partaking in this new program will have the opportunity to graduate from WISS with a total of 12 college credits, in addition to the WISS high school diploma and their IBCP certificate.

CP-SUMAS has already produced graduates that are now studying in business schools all over Europe. Sustainability is becoming increasingly important within all kinds of organizations and in societies at large. This pathway will give students the experience to enter an impactful career and give them the skills to make a difference in the world.

The Western International School of Shanghai (WISS) is a forward-looking school that has been inspiring young people from around the world since 2006. Our community represents over 50 different nationalities, offering a truly international learning environment. WISS is a leading international school in Shanghai and the first and only full continuum IB World School in Mainland China offering the four programmes of the International Baccalaureate (IB): the Primary Years Programme (IBPYP), the Middle Years Programme (IBMYP), the Diploma Programme (IBDP) and the Career-related Programme (IBCP).

