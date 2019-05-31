The Wiggles, World's #1 Preschool Entertainers, to Bring Brand New Live Tour to 26 Cities Throughout Canada

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wiggles are excited to announce their newest Canadian tour set to launch this Fall. The Wiggles' Party Time Tour! will support their new Party Time! album, which releases on June 28th. The Tour will visit twenty-six cities nationwide beginning in St John's, NL on Thursday, September 26th, and wrapping up in Abbotsford, BC on Wednesday, October 30th. For a complete list of tour dates and performance times, please visit www.thewiggles.com.

The Wiggles Party Time! Tour is coming to Canada this Fall

The Party Time Tour! will reunite Canada with Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, as well as their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

As featured on the upcoming Party Time! album, parents and children alike can dance and sing along to classics like "Hokey Pokey," "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," "Skip To My Lou," and "Simon Says." Other show highlights include:

Joining Emma as she performs Irish, ballet and other bow-tiful dancing.

Listening to Anthony play his guitar, banjo and bagpipes.

Doing the actions with Simon as he sings "Simon Says", and if Lachy falls asleep, calling out "Wake up Lachy!" because we need him for the show!

Tickets for The Wiggles' Party Time Tour! go on sale Friday, May 31st. Tickets start at $40 and are available via www.thewiggles.com. Children under 12 months are free. Please visit www.thewiggles.com for the most up to date information, as well as exciting show announcements.

The Wiggles are more popular now than they have ever been in their 28-year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Netflix, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has more than 400,000 subscribers and nearly 750 million views! Their Treehouse TV shows are on in 6 million homes, and The Wiggles are the No 1 program with kids 2 – 11 across all kid's networks in Canada.

The Wiggles – Party Time Tour! 2019 SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 26 St John's, NL Mile One Centre Saturday, September 28 Halifax, NS TBD Sunday, September 29 Moncton, NB Moncton Wesleyan Celebration Centre Tuesday, October 1 Montreal, QC The Théâtre St-Denis Wednesday, October 2 Cornwall, ON Aultsville Theatre Thursday, October 3 Ottawa, ON Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe Friday, October 4 Brampton, ON The Rose Theatre Saturday, October 5 Kingston, ON Leon's Centre Sunday, October 6 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum Tuesday, October 8 Belleville, ON The Empire Theatre Wednesday, October 9 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square Thursday, October 10 Oshawa, ON Tribute Communities Centre Friday, October 11 London, ON Centennial Hall Saturday/Sunday, October 12-13 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Concert Hall Tuesday, October 15 Burlington, ON The Burlington Performing Arts Centre Wednesday, October 16 Peterborough, ON Peterborough Memorial Centre Thursday, October 17 Sudbury, ON Sudbury Community Arena Sunday, October 20 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre Monday, October 21 Brandon, MB Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium Tuesday, October 22 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre Wednesday, October 23 Saskatoon, SK TCU Place Thursday, October 24 Lloydminster, AB Vic Juba Community Theatre Saturday, October 26 Edmonton, AB Edmonton EXPO Centre Sunday, October 27 Calgary, AB Bella Concert Hall Tuesday, October 29 Vancouver, BC The Orpheum Theatre Wednesday, October 30 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre

