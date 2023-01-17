The William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation Donates Record $22.7 Million to Non-Profits in 2022

Recipients Include Orange County, National and International Organizations

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, the charity founded by renowned investor and philanthropist Bill Gross and his son and daughter, announced that it donated a total of $22,725,000 to 58 local and global non-profits in 2022, the most ever donated in a single year by a Bill Gross foundation. Recipients included Mercy Ships, Doctors Without Borders, African Women Rising, Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, and several other Orange County, national and international recipients.

The Gross Family Foundation's donations support five general categories of organizations that directly impact the people and communities in which they serve, whether locally in California, or around the world in developing nations: healthcare; education and the arts; global development and humanitarian relief; the environment; and community support.

"Jennifer, Jeff and I are pleased to donate to organizations helping people during these extraordinarily challenging times," said Mr. Gross, a philanthropist, author and the co-founder of Newport Beach-based, bond asset manager PIMCO. "Between inflation and the lingering effects of Covid, people are struggling to meet basic needs and support their families. Many of these organizations are essential to providing relief to those in need, while also nourishing their souls in other ways."

In additional to several repeat recipients, new organizations that received donations from the Gross Family Foundation include:

The Wooden Floor of Santa Ana , with a mission to inspire and transform the lives of young people through the power of dance and access to higher education. https://thewoodenfloor.org/

, with a mission to inspire and transform the lives of young people through the power of dance and access to higher education. https://thewoodenfloor.org/ Roof Above of Charlotte, NC , an interfaith nonprofit and comprehensive homeless service provider serving 1,200 people per day through a spectrum of services ranging from street outreach, day services, emergency shelter, and permanent supportive housing. https://www.roofabove.org/

, an interfaith nonprofit and comprehensive homeless service provider serving 1,200 people per day through a spectrum of services ranging from street outreach, day services, emergency shelter, and permanent supportive housing. https://www.roofabove.org/ Grey Stone Church House of Hope, offering a "home away from home" and Christ-like compassion for seriously ill patients and their families who live more than 50 miles away from Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC . https://www.greystonechurch.com/houseofhope

of Hope, offering a "home away from home" and Christ-like compassion for seriously ill patients and their families who live more than 50 miles away from Duke Medical Center in . https://www.greystonechurch.com/houseofhope The Environmental Media Association of Toluca Lake, CA , which serves as a valuable link between the world of media and the environmental community, working to bring the planet's most pressing issues to the forefront and make true change by inspiring millions of people across the globe to live sustainable lifestyles and use their voice to help the planet. https://www.green4ema.org/

, which serves as a valuable link between the world of media and the environmental community, working to bring the planet's most pressing issues to the forefront and make true change by inspiring millions of people across the globe to live sustainable lifestyles and use their voice to help the planet. https://www.green4ema.org/ Ear Community of Broomfield, CO , assisting children and adults who are born with Microtia and Atresia (when someone is born missing one or both of their ears and has no ear canal(s) resulting in hearing loss) https://earcommunity.org/

While at PIMCO Mr. Gross established the PIMCO Foundation, which has since expanded to three global PIMCO Foundations that have granted more than $49 million to support nonprofit organizations worldwide. Overseen by executives of the $1.74 trillion-asset PIMCO, the PIMCO Foundation has assets of $123.8 million, compared to more than $450 million in the Gross Family Foundation, which has annually donated $17 million to more than $22 million since its founding in 2018. Mr. Gross is a signatory to the Giving Pledge, a global, multi-generational commitment by some of the world's wealthiest individuals and couples to give a majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills.

The following non-profits received donations of more than $1 million from the William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation in 2022:

Mercy Ships $3,000,000

Doctors Without Borders $3,000,000

Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute $2,000,000

Children's Health of Orange County Pediatric Mental Health Services $2,000,000

VII Foundation $1,470,000

Environmental Media Association $1,200,000

Orange County Teachers of the Year $1,000,000

UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network $1,000,000

Kaulu I Ka Pono Academy $1,000,000

Other recipients of donations included:

Action Against Hunger

UCI Foundation - Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences

Lestonnac Free Clinic

Anaheim Health Fair

Department of Neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Unlimited Possibilities

The Salvation Army

American Family Housing

Engineers Without Borders USA

School on Wheels

The Health Wagon

Laguna Beach Community Clinic

Laguna Beach Senior Center

KX FM Radio

Pacific Marine Mammal Center

Laguna Food Pantry

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Doug Pensinger Photography Fund

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County

Child Creativity Lab

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast

The Gray Academy

Foster Village

Loaves & Fishes

Tufts University

Kauai Community Health Alliance

African Women Rising

US Coalition on Sustainability

Think Equal

Open Roads Academy, Inc

Creative Visions Foundation

Duke University

University of Hawaii Wai'ale'ale Project

Kaua`i Humane Society

Kauai Community Cat Project

University of Massachusetts Foundation

Grammy Museum

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

MusiCares

National Domestic Workers Alliance

Advancing Girls' Education in Africa

For more information about the William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, please visit https://grossfamilyfoundation.com/ . For additional information about Bill Gross, visit https://williamhgross.com/ .

SOURCE The William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation