The Wine Savant Releases Its Ultra High Quality Glassware For The 2021 Holiday Season

"After a year of tumultuous COVID supply chain challenges and delays in international shipping, we are excited to serve our customers in the United States not only with a full restock of all our bestsellers. But we're also happy to release our new Decanter and glassware sets as well as more modern products in our new product line release," said Mark Sanders, President at The Wine Savant.

To learn more and see the new collection:

https://www.thewinesavant.com/

https://www.amazon.com/thewinesavant

Please contact Mark Sanders [email protected] regarding sample or affiliate requests.

About The Wine Savant

Started in 2014, The Wine Savant's line of designer hand-blown glassware goods are now available in more than 15 countries. Manufactured in line with environmental standards, the quality Decanters, Glasses, and other giftware have made a splash in the United States since their official launch in 2014. With availability for Prime-2 day shipping and a dedicated distribution outfit in California and Pennsylvania. In more positive news, The Wine Savant is grateful for the enormous customer response to our important 10% charitable donation from all proceeds. Launched from day 1, our charities include schools, disadvantaged communities and community centers.

SOURCE The Wine Savant

Related Links

The winesavant.com

