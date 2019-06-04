The Winner of Four Gold Quality Awards in Monde Selection BESTORE has been Internationally Recognized for its snacks

Founded in 1961, Monde Selection is a historical European organization which tests and rates consumer products to officially recognize quality-conscious producers. Its Gold Quality Award is dubbed as the Nobel Prize for Food and represents the highest industry standards in Europe and the world.

This year, the Monde Selection's jury was composed of 80 Michelin stared chefs, world renowned oenologists, university professors, nutritionists and dieticians. The evaluation was carried out in an overall way from organoleptic, chemical and bacteriological qualities of a product to the intrinsic qualities and communication with the consumer as well as the philosophy of the European Law on food safety. The final result of the evaluation is calculated on the basis of the average points awarded by each jury member in a totally independent manner before awarding a product a bronze, silver, gold or grand gold quality award.

The results were unveiled after 175 evaluations of 2,948 products from 90 countries. Among the 23 snack products from BESTORE, 4 products were granted with Gold Quality Award, 13 products were with Silver Quality Award and 6 products were with Bronze Quality Award. It makes clear to all that BESTORE, as a representative of China's snack industry, has gained recognition from the international food industry.

"It's crispy and delicious," said Dimitri Delloye who was impressed by the taste of the Crisp Date. As a product of Gold Quality Award, the Crisp Date was especially enjoyed by judges as it is crispy and has a mouth-watering taste. Its raw materials come from the hometown of winter jujubes and it is made by unique low-temperature oiling process. Apart from the Crisp Date, the Integrated Nuts, Dried Mango and Peeled Chestnut have also won Gold Quality Awards.

In the display area of the Monde Selection, the Classic Gift Box of Assorted Snacks, the package design of which has been granted the iF Design Award 2019, with Hand Peeled Pine Nuts, Stewed Lotus Roots, Yesso Scallop, Pork Slice and 23 other products, drew much attention form the judges and guests. Dimitri Delloye said in an interview that he loved the taste of the Pork Slice the most because of its rich and complex flavors with Chinese characteristics.

Established in 2006, BESTORE has become the leading brand of snacks in China. It has developed not only more than 1,200 kinds of snacks covering 12 categories but also 2,100 stores in 95 cities across China, which can be separated to its strength in product research & development. BESTORE has built an omni-channel model covering brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms, mobile APPs and O2O platforms. It now boasts 74 million VIPs. It focuses on high-end snacks market segments and has been in a leading position in terms of sales in China for three consecutive years.

BESTORE launched its high-end strategies and overseas layout last year. Up to now, it has brought delicious snacks into 20 countries and regions including Europe, North America, Australia and Southeast Asia. With its ingenuity quality and its vision to exceed customer expectations, BESTORE will go further in the future.

