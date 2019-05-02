The Winning Pitch Challenge Featured at American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winning Pitch Challenge will feature contestants with innovative ophthalmic ideas presenting to a panel of industry leaders on Sunday, May 5 at the annual American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Conference in San Diego. The ASCRS conference was created to "facilitate meaningful interactions and business partnerships between physicians, entrepreneurs, investors and industry executives who are driving ophthalmic innovation."

"The Winning Pitch Challenge is an exciting program designed to assist innovative ophthalmologists with cutting-edge ideas. The mentors behind the Winning Pitch Challenge provide advice and expertise to participants on the commercial viability of concepts and the necessary steps to maximize the opportunity for success," says Vance Thompson, MD, collaborator on the Winning Pitch Challenge and founder of Vance Thompson Vision.

Through accelerating the pace of innovation, the Winning Pitch Challenge hopes to ultimately improve patient care. The Winning Pitch Challenge provides access to key educational resources, highly experienced business and innovation mentors, networking opportunities, and key exposure to financial resources. Additionally, mentors can help participants overcome critical early-stage obstacles, such as securing intellectual property, developing a working version of the product, identifying a team and designing early stage studies.

"Many times, the people with the best ideas are the ones closest to the work. We are proud of our colleagues who have ideas and need a little help getting their idea off the ground. That's what the Winning Pitch is all about," stated John Pollack, MD.

This year's Winning Pitch Challenge event will take place Sunday, May 5 from 3 to 4:30p.m. PDT in Room 6A, Upper Level, San Diego Convention Center. It will be a great session to attend for those interested in the innovation process.

The ASCRS organization shares knowledge and skills with ophthalmic surgeons by providing clinical and practice management education and by working with patients, government and the medical community to promote the delivery and advancement of high-quality eye care.

For more information on the Winning Pitch Challenge, visit winningpitchchallenge.net.

