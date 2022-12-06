The Winter 2022-23 issue of World Finance magazine is released today - offering a wealth of in-depth and high-quality journalism on a diverse mix of financial topics from across the globe

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The front cover of World Finance magazine features Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, more popularly known as Lula, who, having narrowly defeated the incumbent Bolsonaro, will attempt to turn the fortunes of the country around.

Alex Katsomitros examines the role non-bank lending played in the global financial crisis and how these shadow banks might now be about to bring yet another catastrophe to the global economy.

Laura French delves into the minds of some of the world's best-known and most influential leaders, exploring the unique skills and attributes they possess which have helped them on their way to the top.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Matt Timms writes on Sri Lanka, a country seemingly on the verge of collapse. The consequences of years of corruption and spiralling overseas debt have brought the country to its knees with waves of violent protests. Can it recover?

Data protection remains a pressing issue as our lives and personal data are increasingly brought into the digital realm. Legal frameworks like GDPR have done much to draw attention to the handling of data, but as Elizabeth Meager reports, the penalties for infringement are trivial for Big Tech.

There is a profile of Reed Hastings, the co-founder and CEO of Netflix who helped revolutionise our viewing habits and disrupt the cinema industry. With other streaming services hot on its heels, Netflix must now find new ways to attract and keep customers.

Additional topics covered in the Winter 2022-23 edition of World Finance magazine include; AI in banking, lithium mining, nuclear energy, the art of predicting the economy and the introduction of Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

Also included in this edition are details of the winners of the 2022 World Finance awards for Digital Banking, Innovation, Insurance, Investment Management and Wealth Management.

We also recognise selected members of the World Finance 100.

