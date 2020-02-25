The Wisdom of Iowa's Bill Reichardt Lives on Thanks to Granddaughter/Son Author Team

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm Bill Reichardt and I own the store." The legend of Des Moines store owner Bill Reichardt lives on in the new novel The Best Seller, published by Camerado Publishing. His granddaughter, Katie Bishop and son, Doug Reichardt have recently published a business book capturing the insightful, remarkable, and entertaining stories of Bill Reichardt.

Reichardt's was a well-known apparel store on 42nd Street in Des Moines and served the local community for over 40 years. Bill was not only known for his customer-focused service, but more importantly as a friend and mentor.

"When Bill passed, the family whole-heartedly agreed we had to write something about Bill. We didn't know what the medium would be, but we all wanted to capture who he was for the next generation. It wasn't until my dad was kicking around the idea of a business book, that we decided we could share dad's principles in business alongside some of Bill's stories," said co-author Katie Bishop.

Their novel entitled The Best Seller is written through the eyes of a young professional stumbling in her current sales career. Along the way she meets several mentors, one is Bill Reichardt, who helps her uncover a new perspective and, in turn, completely changes her professional trajectory. The novel shows the reader that, after all, it's not about 'who you know', it's about 'who knows you and trusts you.'

"Like Bill, my dad is incredibly skilled at seeing the value people can bring to one another. He introduces people to each other where he believes there is alignment. That's one of the strategies we discuss in the book," says co-author Katie Bishop.

The novel is not all about Bill, there are lessons for a broader audience who didn't know him as a Des Moines personality.

"Whether you're looking for a job for the first time, or starting the second season of your career, every professional needs to know these principles," says Bishop. "If you put the favorable access, written about in the book, to work in your business or your life, it is transformational!"

"My dad has coached hundreds of mentees through the years," says Bishop. "This was my chance to help capture dad's sales process for the next generation. Mackenzie, our main character, is struggling as most of us do at some point. One of the mentors recognizes her potential and begins coaching her in her cycling and business. Since she is brand new to building business relationships, the reader can join her journey as she learns the sales process from the beginning."

Co-author Doug Reichardt says, "We combined true stories from life experiences and lessons on the importance of building relationships in business while honoring those who've come before us. The best part was that my daughter and I were able to bridge our own generation gap while sharing these stories with the next generation."

The Best Seller novel launches on March 31, 2020.

About Katie Bishop

Katie Bishop is a seasoned sales underwriter for the insurance industry and business author. She has a passion for connecting others and mentoring, and has recently published a business novel with sales expert Doug Reichardt, on how to grow relationships and gain access in business, sales, and life.

About Doug Reichardt

Doug uses his sales experience from decades of leading companies and currently works with dozens of entrepreneurs to help them build the next generation of sales leaders. His main roles have included Top Salesperson, Chairman, CEO, President, Co-founder, Investor and might be nicknamed the Digital Messiah. He is an avid cyclist and outdoor enthusiast.

