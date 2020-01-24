The Witcher (Music From The Netflix Original Series) by Composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Available Everywhere Now

Of the soundtrack, composers SONYA BELOUSOVA and GIONA OSTINELLI say, "The best part of scoring The Witcher is the constant stream of unlimited creative opportunities this unique and vast universe provides. We wrote and produced songs, folk tunes, dances, and score, collaborated with virtuoso soloists and phenomenal artists, recorded unique historical instruments, many of which were crafted specifically for The Witcher , as well as personally performed and recorded over 60 instruments in order to create over 8 hours of an exciting original soundtrack."

The Witcher tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, as he journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

THE WITCHER (MUSIC FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES)

TRACKLISTING –

Geralt of Rivia Toss A Coin To Your Witcher (feat. Joey Batey )* Happy Childhoods Make For Dull Company (feat. Rodion Belousov ) The Time of Axe And Sword Is Now (feat. Declan de Barra & Lindsay Deutsch ) They're Alive (feat. Lindsay Deutsch & Burak Besir ) Tomorrow I'll Leave Blaviken For Good Her Sweet Kiss (feat. Joey Batey )*** It's An Ultimatum Round of Applause (feat. Rodion Belousov ) Marilka That's My Name I'm Helping The Idiot (feat. Arngeir Hauksson) The Knight Who Was Taught To Save Dragons (feat. Rodion Belousov ) Ragamuffin The Last Rose of Cintra (feat. Declan de Barra )** Late Wee Pups Don't Get To Bark (feat. Lindsay Deutsch ) You Will Rule This Land Someday The Fishmonger's Daughter (feat. Joey Batey )** Blaviken Inn (feat. Lindsay Deutsch ) Man In Black The Great Cleansing (feat. Lindsay Deutsch ) The Law of Surprise Battle of Marnadal Pretty Ballads Hide Bastard Truths (feat. Rodion Belousov ) Giltine The Artist Everytime You Leave Rewriting History (feat. Rodion Belousov ) The End's Beginning (feat. Declan de Barra ) Gold Dragons Are The Rarest (feat. Rodion Belousov ) Bonfire (feat. Lindsay Deutsch ) Children Are Our Favourite Do You Actually Have What It Takes Point Me To Temeria Djinni Djinn Djinn Here's Your Destiny Two Vows Here Tonight Bread Breasts And Beer (feat. Lindsay Deutsch ) Would You Honor Me With A Dance Four Marks (feat. Rodion Belousov ) The Pensive Dragon Inn (feat. Lindsay Deutsch ) A Gift For The Princess You're In Brokilon Forest Today Isn't Your Day Is It Lovely Rendez-vous à la Montagne Blame Destiny The White Flame Has Brought Us Together He's One of The Clean Ones (feat. Lindsay Deutsch ) You Lost Your Chance To Be Beautiful Yennefer of Vengerberg Shouldn't You Know When Someone Is Pretending (feat. Lindsay Deutsch ) You'll Have To Fight It Until Dawn I'm The One With The Wishes Chaos Is All Around Us The Curse of The Black Sun Battle of Soden The Song of The White Wolf (feat. Declan de Barra )**

*Lyrics by Jenny Klein

**Lyrics by Declan de Barra

***Lyrics by Haily Hall

