The Witcher (Music From The Netflix Original Series) by Composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Available Everywhere Now

INCLUDES THE VIRAL HIT SONG "TOSS A COIN TO YOUR WITCHER"

"A BONAFIDE BOP… A MUSICAL MASTERPIECE" - BUZZFEED

"A LEGITIMATE CONTENDER FOR THE BEST SONG OF 2019" - VULTURE

"ONE OF THE CATCHIEST EARWORMS OF 2019" - DECIDER

"A LOW-KEY FANTASY BANGER" - ESQUIRE

Jan 24, 2020, 11:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milan Records today releases THE WITCHER (MUSIC FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES) by composer and award-winning pianist SONYA BELOUSOVA and critically-acclaimed composer GIONA OSTINELLIAvailable everywhere now, the album features music written by the duo for Netflix's latest fantasy drama series.  Also included on the soundtrack is the now-viral hit "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher," a medieval ballad that has garnered unanimous critical acclaim from NPR, CNN, Vulture, BuzzFeed, Refinery29, Esquire and more, in addition to inspiring countless covers and remixes from fans.  Based on the best-selling novel by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher made its season one debut in December and is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix now. 

The Witcher (Music from the Netflix Original Series) available everywhere now
The Witcher (Music from the Netflix Original Series) available everywhere now

Of the soundtrack, composers SONYA BELOUSOVA and GIONA OSTINELLI say, "The best part of scoring The Witcher is the constant stream of unlimited creative opportunities this unique and vast universe provides. We wrote and produced songs, folk tunes, dances, and score, collaborated with virtuoso soloists and phenomenal artists, recorded unique historical instruments, many of which were crafted specifically for The Witcher, as well as personally performed and recorded over 60 instruments in order to create over 8 hours of an exciting original soundtrack."

The Witcher tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, as he journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

THE WITCHER (MUSIC FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES)
TRACKLISTING –

  1. Geralt of Rivia
  2. Toss A Coin To Your Witcher (feat. Joey Batey)*
  3. Happy Childhoods Make For Dull Company (feat. Rodion Belousov)
  4. The Time of Axe And Sword Is Now (feat. Declan de Barra & Lindsay Deutsch)
  5. They're Alive (feat. Lindsay Deutsch & Burak Besir)
  6. Tomorrow I'll Leave Blaviken For Good
  7. Her Sweet Kiss (feat. Joey Batey)***
  8. It's An Ultimatum
  9. Round of Applause (feat. Rodion Belousov)
  10. Marilka That's My Name
  11. I'm Helping The Idiot (feat. Arngeir Hauksson)
  12. The Knight Who Was Taught To Save Dragons (feat. Rodion Belousov)
  13. Ragamuffin
  14. The Last Rose of Cintra (feat. Declan de Barra)**
  15. Late Wee Pups Don't Get To Bark (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
  16. You Will Rule This Land Someday
  17. The Fishmonger's Daughter (feat. Joey Batey)**
  18. Blaviken Inn (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
  19. Man In Black
  20. The Great Cleansing (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
  21. The Law of Surprise
  22. Battle of Marnadal
  23. Pretty Ballads Hide Bastard Truths (feat. Rodion Belousov)
  24. Giltine The Artist
  25. Everytime You Leave
  26. Rewriting History (feat. Rodion Belousov)
  27. The End's Beginning (feat. Declan de Barra)
  28. Gold Dragons Are The Rarest (feat. Rodion Belousov)
  29. Bonfire (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
  30. Children Are Our Favourite
  31. Do You Actually Have What It Takes
  32. Point Me To Temeria
  33. Djinni Djinn Djinn
  34. Here's Your Destiny
  35. Two Vows Here Tonight
  36. Bread Breasts And Beer (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
  37. Would You Honor Me With A Dance
  38. Four Marks (feat. Rodion Belousov)
  39. The Pensive Dragon Inn (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
  40. A Gift For The Princess
  41. You're In Brokilon Forest
  42. Today Isn't Your Day Is It
  43. Lovely Rendez-vous à la Montagne
  44. Blame Destiny
  45. The White Flame Has Brought Us Together
  46. He's One of The Clean Ones (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
  47. You Lost Your Chance To Be Beautiful
  48. Yennefer of Vengerberg
  49. Shouldn't You Know When Someone Is Pretending (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
  50. You'll Have To Fight It Until Dawn
  51. I'm The One With The Wishes
  52. Chaos Is All Around Us
  53. The Curse of The Black Sun
  54. Battle of Soden
  55. The Song of The White Wolf (feat. Declan de Barra)**

*Lyrics by Jenny Klein
**Lyrics by Declan de Barra
***Lyrics by Haily Hall

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

