The Wizard of Ads, Roy H. Williams, and The Digital Marketer, Ryan Deiss, Offer Actionable Tips for Marketing Success

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On a special edition of Monday Morning Radio, to mark the launch of the podcast's 8th season, host Dean Rotbart brought together two of the world's marketing legends: The Wizard of Ads, Roy H. Williams, and The Digital Marketer, Ryan Deiss.

The full podcast is available to stream or download for free from the iTunes store at http://tinyurl.com/MMR-iTunes or directly from MondayMorningRadio.com.

"The Wizard of Ads" Roy Williams (l) and "The Digital Marketer" Ryan Deiss

"It's no exaggeration to say that a one-hour private consultation with either Roy or Ryan would easily command a king's ransom from their legions of fans," Rotbart says. "Put Roy and Ryan together, combining their expertise, and no small business owner or entrepreneur can afford to miss the priceless insights they deliver."

Both Williams and Deiss are bestselling authors. Jointly, they share a love for the nonprofit Wizard Academy, a non-traditional business school, and its community of dedicated small business owners and entrepreneurs. In fact, while Williams is the Disneyesque dreamer who birthed Wizard Academy, Deiss currently serves as chairman of the Academy's board.

Williams is the founder of Roy H. Williams Marketing, which has an unrivaled record of stimulating miraculous growth for its small business clients. His free Monday Morning Memo is one of the most popular – and longest running – weekly marketing letters in the country. Williams Marketing has affiliated offices throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Deiss has been called one of the world's leading digital marketers by Shark Tank star, Daymond John. Deiss is the founder of multiple companies collectively employing hundreds around the globe, and one of the most dynamic speakers on marketing in the United States today. His annual Traffic & Conversion Summit is the largest marketing event in North America.

"I am especially honored that Roy and Ryan agreed to be my guests this week," Rotbart says. "To sit with the two of them, hearing what they have to say, and helping to guide their conversation was a true honor."

Rotbart, an award-winning former reporter and columnist with The Wall Street Journal, launched Monday Morning Radio in June 2012 to provide actionable insights for small business owners and entrepreneurs. His audience has grown steadily. Other distinguished guests have included Ken Blanchard, Charles Duhigg, Jen Sincero, and Joanne Lipman.

Rotbart founded and served as editor-in-chief of TJFR Group, Inc. and the TJFR Business News Reporter.

Media Contact:

Dean Rotbart

217084@email4pr.com

303-296-1200

SOURCE Monday Morning Radio

Related Links

http://www.MondayMorningRadio.com

